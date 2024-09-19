Global Gaming Women Reveals Exciting Event Schedule for Global Gaming Expo 2024, Featuring the 14th Annual Kick Up Your Heels Fundraiser

The annual Kick Up Your Heels event champions scholarships for women in the gaming industry and honors recipients of the Patty Becker Pay It Forward Award.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Gaming Women (GGW) announces the 14th Annual Kick Up Your Heels premier fundraising event to support the GGW Charitable Education Fund. The event supports scholarships and other development offerings for professional women in the gaming industry and celebrates honorees of the Patty Becker Pay It Forward award on Wednesday, October 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at XS Nightclub at Wynn, Las Vegas. Tickets are $200 per attendee, increasing to $300 on September 28th and can be purchased here.

GGW is also excited to announce the return of Sip & Social with Guest Speakers Brittany Driscoll, co-founder and chief executive officer at Squeeze, and Hayley Paige, creative director and chief inspiration officer at SHE IS CHEVAL. Join us for a light breakfast, networking, and inspiration on Thursday, October 10th, from 8 to 10 a.m. inside The Venetian Ballroom on Level 2 of The Venetian Expo. Tickets are $52 per attendee, increasing to $60 on the week of the event. Registration is required and is available here. In addition, this event will also celebrate the honorees of CDC Gaming Reports' "10 Women Rising in Gaming", in partnership with Global Gaming Women.

Current and prospective GGW members, partners, and allies are invited to the G2E GGW Retreat, as a dedicated space for networking, podcasting, headshots, and swag, on Tuesday, October 8th, and Wednesday, October 9th, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Venetian Conference Center, Lando 4201AB-4203, 4th Floor. Guests can enjoy complimentary coffee, tea, and a variety of snacks. Refresh at our glam station and take advantage of free professional headshots by Shannon Mason Photography, available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Unwind with a leg and foot massage, recharge at our electronic charging stations, and reinspire yourself at our podcast booth, featuring industry leaders, legends, and the next generation of GGW trailblazers.

Directly prior to the opening of G2E on Sunday, October 6th at El Cortez Hotel & Casino, GGW will celebrate the official awards ceremony for 10 Women Rising in Gaming, presented in partnership with CDC Gaming Reports. All honorees will be recognized during this inaugural celebration event.

GGW leadership continues our essential pillar of work as the leading gaming industry non-profit dedicated to supporting, inspiring, and influencing the development of professional women, with participation in a series of educational panels during G2E with three distinctive panels. Access to the academic track requires the purchase of an All-Access or 1-Day pass offered here.

GGW sessions in partnership with G2E include:

Diversifying Professional Pipelines in a Mega Merger Market

Monday, Oct 7th - 10:10 - 11:00 p.m., Titian 2205

Moderator: Lorrie Bamford, general counsel at ECL Entertainment, LLC

Panelists: Ashely McCulloch, director of account management, North America at Inspired Gaming Group; Lauren Westerfield, vice president interactive at The Queen Casino & Entertainment; and Melanie Gross, senior vice president & head of product at Golden Hearts Games.

From Ideas to Impact: Women Entrepreneurs and Investors Pioneering Innovation

Monday, Oct 7th - 11:20 - 12:10 p.m., Titian 2205

Moderator: Sheila Bangalore, board member at Games Global and StoneAge Waterblast Tools and venture partner at SpringTide Ventures

Panelists: Anna Massion, non executive director at Gaming Realms, BetMakers, American Gaming Systems (AGS), and Playtech; Anna Sainsbury, co-founder and chief executive officer at GeoComply; Kensie Shaw, managing director at Global Credit Advisers, LLC.

Breaking the Glass Ceiling Cannot Be Done Alone: Celebrating Our Male Allies

Wednesday, Oct 9th - 1:00 - 2:00 p.m., Main Stage, Venetian Ballroom F

Moderator: Melissa Aarskaug, vice president-gaming at Gaming Laboratories International (GLI)

Panelists: Dominic Ortiz, chief executive officer at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino; Matt Wilson, president & chief executive officer at Light & Wonder; and Hector Fernandez, chief executive officer at Aristocrat Gaming.

GGW: Fair Game Podcast at G2E

Wednesday, Oct 9th - 2:00 - 2:20 p.m., The Lab, Booth #5824

Hosts: Lauren O'Brien, director of global games at Aristocrat Gaming; Kate White, board member and board secretary at Global Gaming Women; Anika Howard, president and chief executive officer at Wondr Nation; and Bronwen Gregg, director of sales enablement, external events and partnership strategy at Insight Global.

"Global Gaming Women is leading an exciting lineup of educational programs at this year's G2E. Starting with Monday's sessions, followed by the 14th Annual Kick Up Your Heels Fundraiser on Wednesday evening, and culminating in Thursday morning's inspirational keynote at Sip & Social, we're also thrilled to unveil the all-new GGW retreat—a dedicated space for our members to network and engage in exclusive experiences throughout the event. Thanks to the steadfast support of our generous sponsors, we can continue offering these enriching opportunities for connection, empowerment, and collaboration. Together, we're advancing women's success and enhancing our industry," said Lauren Bates, President & Board Chair of Global Gaming Women.

A mix of high-profile sponsorship opportunities are available in support of Global Gaming Women's event offering at G2E, including the Kick Up Your Heels Fundraiser and the Sip & Social networking breakfast event. In addition, GGW's mission is realized year-round by the support of sustaining sponsors.

A limited number of scholarships are available to support GGW members in participating in this year's G2E events. These scholarship awards include a G2E All Access Pass, a ticket to Kick Up Your Heels, and entry to the Sip & Social. Those interested in applying for a scholarship award must complete an online application by September 27th, available here.

GGW membership represents women in commercial, tribal, suppliers, lottery, tourism, and digital. Soon after its launch, offering education and training, mentoring, and networking events, membership multiplied. GGW has more than 6,000 professional women members in all states and over 30 countries, with members in job level categories of 21% front-line leaders, 30% supervisors and managers, 25% directors, and 25% vice presidents or above. In addition to its traditional offerings, development programs include Lean In circles and virtual masterclasses.

For a complete list of officers, please click HERE .

To learn more about the benefits of GGW membership, click HERE .

About Global Gaming Women

Global Gaming Women (GGW) supports, inspires, and influences the development of women in the Gaming industry. GGW brings together women from all gaming segments to enrich their professional and personal lives. Established by the American Gaming Association to create a broad network that allows peers to connect with their colleagues, GGW's goal is for female gaming professionals to learn from one another, create lasting connections and nurture emerging women leaders. In 2016, Global Gaming Women launched as an independent charitable organization to deliver high-impact programs and events on a global scale that support, inspire, and influence the development of women in the gaming and lottery industry. Follow GGW's social media on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter. Visit globalgamingwomen.org for more information, or call +1 (702) 492-5320.

