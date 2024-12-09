Global Gaming Women Welcomes Pamela Buckley to Newly-created Role as Executive Vice President

Gaming industry charitable organization expands its full-time administrative leadership to enhance and elevate mission-centric programming

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Gaming Women (GGW) is thrilled to announce the hiring of Pamela Buckley as Executive Vice President. With more than 20 years of experience in the hotel and casino industry, Pamela brings an extensive track record of success in executive leadership, operations management, and strategic program development. In her new role as Executive Vice President with Global Gaming Women, Pamela will oversee the strategic leadership and direction of Global Gaming Women and bring her expertise and passion to ensure the organization continues to thrive and grow. Pamela will work closely with current Executive Director, Kelly Hatch, and together, they will play a pivotal role in driving Global Gaming Women's mission forward.

"We are excited to welcome Pamela to our team," said GGW President & Board Chair, Lauren Bates. "Her wealth of experience in both leadership and gaming, coupled with her passion for community services and helping others, aligns perfectly with our vision for the future. Pamela's proven ability to drive growth, build strong teams, and foster key relationships will be invaluable as we continue to elevate our offerings and enhance member engagement."

Pamela joins Global Gaming Women from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, where she served as Executive Director of Casino VIP Services and Fontainebleau Rewards. During her tenure at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, she established and optimized the Luxury Resort's Casino VIP Services department as well as Fontainebleau Rewards, where she focused on customer loyalty, revenue generation, operational excellence, and fostering internal and external relationships.

Prior to Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Pamela resided with Caesars Entertainment, Inc. and held positions including Director of VIP Operations and Director of Inside Sales over her 23-year career with the gaming giant. She has a strong background in strategic planning, financial management, and building collaborative relationships across multiple channels and diverse landscapes.

"I am honored to join Global Gaming Women and look forward to supporting, inspiring, and influencing the development of women in the gaming industry. I have had some amazing mentors throughout my career, and I am excited to be able to pay it forward and help level the playing field for women across the globe in the gaming industry," said GGW Executive Vice President Pamela Buckley.

Pamela is a Las Vegas native and second generation "Casino Kid" as she calls herself. "My father and uncle held various positions in Casino Operations and Casino Marketing and my sister and I grew up running around the back halls of the Tropicana, Dunes and Bally's hotel, so I would say I was destined to be in the gaming industry," Buckley shared.

In addition to her impressive professional achievements, Pamela is deeply committed to community service and supports local non-profits like Goodie Two-Shoes and Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada.

About Global Gaming Women

Global Gaming Women (GGW) supports, inspires, and influences the development of women in the Gaming industry. GGW brings together women from all gaming segments to enrich their professional and personal lives. Established by the American Gaming Association to create a broad network that allows peers to connect with their colleagues, GGW's goal is for female gaming professionals to learn from one another, create lasting connections and nurture emerging women leaders. In 2016, Global Gaming Women launched as an independent charitable organization to deliver high-impact programs and events on a global scale that support, inspire, and influence the development of women in the gaming and lottery industry. Follow GGW's social media on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter. Visit globalgamingwomen.org for more information, or call +1 (702) 492-5320.

