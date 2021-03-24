Global Gas Chromatography Systems Market Report 2021: Market is Projected to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2024 - TLC Vs. HPLC Vs. GC
The global market for Gas Chromatography (GC) Systems is projected to reach US$ 2.4 billion by 2024, driven by private and public investments in research across diverse areas, stringent regulations and expanding applications supported by smart technological advances.
Among the many opportunities for growth, safety and quality testing of pharmaceutical drugs and the ensuing need for appropriate analytical instrumentation will drive growth opportunities for Gas Chromatography Systems. An emerging area of growth is environmental monitoring supported by rapid industrialization, rise in pollution and the resulting implementation of stringent regulations for damage reduction and protection.
The United States represents the largest market worldwide. Asia-Pacific ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 7.5% through the analysis period led by the huge demand for GCs primarily among petroleum, petrochemical, fine and specialty chemical industries; and shift in pharmaceutical research and manufacturing to low cost Asia countries.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Year 2020: A Year of Astounding Disruption
- Industrial Activity Remains Subdued, Inducing Temporary Weakness into Chromatography Systems Market
- Gas Chromatography Systems: Product Overview
- Introduction to Chromatography
- Chromatographic Techniques
- Gas Chromatography Systems: A Quick Primer
- Basic Components of a GC
- Inherent Problems in the Use of Chromatography Systems
- Functioning of Gas Chromatographs
- Design Challenges & Manufacturers' Solutions
- Multi-Dimensional Gas Chromatography: A Technical Run-Through
- Overview of End-Use Industries
- Global Gas Chromatography Systems Market: Prospects & Outlook
- GC vs LC: The Tussle Continues
- Developed Markets Lead; Developing Regions to Fuel Growth
- Oil & Gas and Pharma & Biotech Segments Continue to Lead the Suite
- Competitive Landscape
- Manufacturers Push for Innovation to Sustain Growth
- Recent Market Activity
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Leading Players in the Global Gas Chromatography Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Agilent, Perkin Elmer, Shimadzu, Thermo Fisher and Others
- Leading Players in the Global Gas Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Agilent, Perkin Elmer, Shimadzu, Thermo Fisher and Others
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 74 Featured):
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- DANI Instruments SPA
- GL Sciences Inc.
- JEOL USA Inc.
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Petroleum Analyzer Company LP (PAC LP)
- SGE Analytical Science Pty. Ltd.
- Shimadzu Corp.
- SRI Instruments
- Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Major Trends and Growth Drivers in Gas Chromatography
- Potential Future Developments in Gas Chromatography
- Design Transformations Shaping Future of GC Technology
- Innovations Leading to Reduction in Time to Analysis
- Growing Preference for Multidimensional Systems
- Hyphenated GC Instruments Denting Prospects of Standalone GC Sales
- Rising Demand in Pharma & Biotech Sectors
- Impurity Detection in Pharmaceutical Drugs Brings Forth Need for Gas Chromatography
- Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry for Impurity Detection
- Market Gains to Continue in Environmental Research & Monitoring Applications
- Oil & Gas: Major End-Use Sector
- Stringent Regulations Drive Demand from the Food & Beverage Sector
- Gas Chromatography Steps on Gas with Favorable Trends & Developments
- Advances in GC Technology
- Enhanced Workflows & Flexibility with Advanced Modules
- TLC Vs. HPLC Vs. GC
- Experimentation with Phases and Columns to Continue
- Manufacturers Persist with Development of New Detectors
- Miniaturization Captivates Manufacturers in New Product Development
- Miniature GCs under Development to Aid Early Detection of Diseases in Crops
- Portable Gas Chromatographs Remain a Niche Market
- Gas Chromatography Challenges Warranting Manufacturers' Attention
- Trends Favoring Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS)
- Supply Shortages Dent Helium Demand in Gas Chromatography
- Alternatives to Helium in GC Market: An Overview of Various Options
- Hydrogen as a Substitute to Helium
- Nitrogen as a Substitute to Helium in Gas Chromatography
- Helium Conservation: An Imperative Step
- Gas Generators: Increasing Role in Combating Helium Supply Constraints
- Research & Technological Developments in the Recent Past
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- GC-MS Market in North America
- Quadrupole Analyzers Lead in GC-MS
- Analytical Technologies Find Place in Security Applications
- Market Analytics
- CANADA
- JAPAN
- CHINA
- EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- Market Analytics
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- Overview of Analytical Equipment Market
- Market Analytics
- ITALY
- UNITED KINGDOM
- SPAIN
- RUSSIA
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- AUSTRALIA
- INDIA
- A Promising Chromatography Market
- A Peek Into Analytical Instruments Market in India
- Overseas Players Dominate the Market
- Market Analytics
- SOUTH KOREA
- REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
- LATIN AMERICA
- ARGENTINA
- BRAZIL
- MEXICO
- REST OF LATIN AMERICA
- MIDDLE EAST
- IRAN
- ISRAEL
- SAUDI ARABIA
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
- REST OF MIDDLE EAST
- AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 156
