Global Gas Injected Enhanced Oil Recovery Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are BP, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Halliburton, Royal Dutch Shell & Schlumberger

The global gas injected enhanced oil recovery market to grow at a CAGR of 6.19% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Gas Injected Enhanced Oil Recovery Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is rising investments in shale industry. The shale industry is observing high investments, with financiers pouring in cash that enables producers to increase their output, especially in the US. Though investments in conventional crude oil are moderately slow, the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates a rise in investments for the oil and gas industry by around 3%.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in unconventional oil and gas resources. With the rising dependence of the oil and gas industry on crude oil to balance the global supply-demand scenario, the adoption of unconventional oil and gas resources obtained from shale formations and oil sands is on the rise.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is uncertainties associated with low crude oil prices. The oil and gas industry primarily depends on commodity prices. Any fluctuation in crude oil prices defines the performance of a majority of the upstream sector companies.

Key vendors

BP

Chevron

Exxon Mobil

Halliburton

Royal Dutch Shell

Schlumberger

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Onshore - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Offshore - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE



Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Rising investments in shale industry

Increasing investments in renewable energy

Use of CO2 for deepwater enhanced oil recovery operations

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h33bbw/global_gas?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-gas-injected-enhanced-oil-recovery-market-2018-2022-key-vendors-are-bp-chevron-exxon-mobil-halliburton-royal-dutch-shell--schlumberger-300648784.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

