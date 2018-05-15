Global Gas Injected Enhanced Oil Recovery Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are BP, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Halliburton, Royal Dutch Shell & Schlumberger

DUBLIN, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Gas Injected Enhanced Oil Recovery Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global gas injected enhanced oil recovery market to grow at a CAGR of 6.19% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Gas Injected Enhanced Oil Recovery Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is rising investments in shale industry. The shale industry is observing high investments, with financiers pouring in cash that enables producers to increase their output, especially in the US. Though investments in conventional crude oil are moderately slow, the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates a rise in investments for the oil and gas industry by around 3%.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in unconventional oil and gas resources. With the rising dependence of the oil and gas industry on crude oil to balance the global supply-demand scenario, the adoption of unconventional oil and gas resources obtained from shale formations and oil sands is on the rise.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is uncertainties associated with low crude oil prices. The oil and gas industry primarily depends on commodity prices. Any fluctuation in crude oil prices defines the performance of a majority of the upstream sector companies.
Key vendors
- BP
- Chevron
- Exxon Mobil
- Halliburton
- Royal Dutch Shell
- Schlumberger
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Onshore - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Offshore - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising investments in shale industry
- Increasing investments in renewable energy
- Use of CO2 for deepwater enhanced oil recovery operations
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
