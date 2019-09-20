Global Gas-Insulated Substation Market Outlook to 2026 by Installation, Voltage, End User, Geography

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gas-Insulated Substation - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Gas-Insulated Substation market accounted for $16.29 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $40.53 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.7%.

Factors such as rising demand for safe power transmission systems with high efficiency and huge investments in T&D sector are fueling the market growth. Moreover, increasing awareness in the adoption of HVDC technology is considered as the opportunity for market growth. However, the increasing cost of equipment, stringent regulations and environmental conditions act as a hindrance for the growth of the market.



Substations play a crucial role in electricity distribution infrastructures as a part of the transmission and distribution systems, performing several core functions such as the transformation of voltage from high to low, or vice versa. Electricity may flow through a number of substations between the power generation station to the consumer. Substations may house transformers to alter voltage levels between high and low transmission and distribution voltages or at the junction of two different levels of transmission voltages.



Based on voltages, high voltage (>72.5 KV) segment has significant market share during the forecast period due to its reliability and protection for the grid infrastructure. They are widely used in case of critical switchyard of large power generation plants. By geography, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow due to the immense scarcity of open spaces required to expand transmission and distribution infrastructure of the burgeoning power industry.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Gas-Insulated Substation Market, By Installation

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Outdoor

5.3 Indoor



6 Global Gas-Insulated Substation Market, By Voltage

6.1 Introduction

6.2 High Voltage(>72.5 KV)

6.3 Extra-High Voltage

6.4 Medium Voltage (= 72.5 KV)

6.5 Distribution Voltage

6.6 Sub Transmission Voltage

6.7 Ultra-High Voltage



7 Global Gas-Insulated Substation Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Power Distribution Utility

7.3 Power Generation Utility

7.4 Power Transmission Utility

7.5 Power Manufacturing and Processing

7.6 Infrastructure and Transportation

7.7 Industries & Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs)

7.8 Other End Users



8 Global Gas-Insulated Substation Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 General Electric

10.2 ABB

10.3 Hitachi

10.4 Mitsubishi Electric

10.5 Larsen & Toubro

10.6 Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

10.7 CG Power and Industrial Solutions

10.8 Hyosung

10.9 Tbea Co. Ltd.

10.10 Toshiba Corporation

10.11 Siemens AG

10.12 Elsewedy Electric



