Global Gas Sensor (Detectors) Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 2.76 Billion by 2030, at 8.6% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on "Gas Sensor Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Gas; By Technology; By Connectivity (Wired, Wireless); By Output (Analog, Digital); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

According to the research report, the global gas sensor market size & share was valued at USD 1.34 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.76 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

What is Gas Sensor (Detectors)? How Big is Gas Sensor (Detectors) Market?

Overview

A gas sensor is a device that can detect and identify the presence of different types of gases. These devices are commonly used to detect changes in the concentration of harmful or explosive gases to maintain system safety and avoid unwanted threats. Gas sensors can detect gases like oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, Nitrogen, methane etc. They are usually used in factories and offices to detect the leakage of toxic gases, and track air quality.

There are many types of gas sensors that are classified based on the type of sensing element used. Optical sensors, photoacoustic, electrochemical, semiconductor-based gas sensors, catalytic, photo ionisation, thermal conductivity, and colorimetric are some of the types of gas sensors. Growing emission of harmful gases from automobiles, mining, and various industrial sectors is anticipated to drive the gas sensor market demand.

Key Highlights of the Report

Market tendencies that involve product and technological analysis, drivers and constraints, PORTER's five forces analysis

In-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments with regional market

Competitive landscape and strategies of key players

Recent trends and developments which involve growth opportunities

Future outlook and prospects for the market

Reliable industry value chain and supply chain analysis

Import-Export policies regarding the products/services in the market

Some of the Top Global Manufacturers Are:

Alphasense Ltd

Amphenol

AMS AG

Bosch Sensortec Gmbh

City Technology Ltd

Dynament Ltd

Figaro Engineering

FLIR Systems Inc.

GFG Gas Detection UK Ltd

Honeywell Analytics

Membrapor AG

MSA

New Cosmos Electric Co.Ltd

Nemoto & Co. Ltd

Robert Bosh Llc

Siemens

Senseair AB

Sensirion AG

Growth Driving factors

Growing demand for gas sensor in various industries favors the market growth

Introduction of various health and safety regulations across the globe fuels the market growth. Rising demand for gas sensors in various industries, increasing adoption of gas sensors in air quality monitors, and rise in air pollution levels are some of the gas sensor market trends driving its growth. Increasing technological developments to develop gas sensors are anticipated to augment the market growth. Increasing demand for gas detection devices to detect toxic gases such as co2, CO, O2, and CH4 in the medical and scientific process is estimated to accelerate the market expansion.

Moreover, growing innovations by several public and private organizations to create awareness about air quality monitoring are anticipated to create growth opportunities in the gas sensor market. In addition, growing applications of the gas sensor in air pollution monitoring system, automobile industries, food & beverage, ventilation system, oil & gas, and petroleum is projected to propel the gas sensor industry growth.

Recent Developments

In April 2022, MSA safety launched a new product named ALTAIR io4 gas detection wearable devices, which works on cloud-ready technology. Their connected work platform brings workers, workflows, and work environment together to facilitate everyone's access to safety.

Segmental Analysis

Gas detectors held the highest market share in 2021

Based on product, gas detectors witnessed the largest revenue share in 2021 as it detects harmful gases in the surrounding. They are specially used in places where there is a high risk of danger, such as in commercial and industrial sectors. Additionally, application of sensors in metal & chemical, medical, mining, food & beverage, automotive, and power station sectors is augmenting the segmental growth in the gas sensor market.

Oxygen gas sensors are anticipated to dominate the market growth

On the basis of gas, the oxygen gas sensor segment is anticipated to witness the greatest gas sensor market share owing to the growing demand for medical equipment and wearable devices. Also, the potential to detect toxic and combustible gases from the biotechnology, food & beverages, medical, and automobile sectors are predicted to upsurge segmental demand during the anticipated period.

Electrochemical technology is expected to witness faster growth

On a technology basis, electrochemical technology is likely to generate the fastest growth throughout the foreseen period. This growth can be attributed to the high precision for the target gas operating safety with less power. Additionally, this technology has the ability to determine & measures the concentration of dangerous gas, which majorly fuels the segment demand and is expected to boost the gas sensor market size.

Gas Sensor Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 2.76 Billion Market size value in 2022 USD 1.43 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 8.6% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Alphasense Ltd, Amphenol, AMS AG, Bosch Sensortec, Gmbh, City Technology Ltd, Dynament Ltd, Figaro Engineering, FLIR Systems, Inc., GFG Gas Detection UK Ltd, Honeywell Analytics, Membrapor AG, MSA, New Cosmos Electric Co.Ltd, Nemoto & Co. Ltd, Robert Bosh Llc, Siemens, Senseair AB, Sensirion AG. Segments Covered By Product, By Gas, By Technology, By Connectivity, By Output, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth over the predicted period

Based on geography gas sensor market segmentation, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share and is anticipated to retain its dominance over the study period due to the growing urbanization and industrialization in the region. Also, the rising harmful pollutants in the atmosphere due to the increasing number of buildings & industries have forced the government to impose guidelines on industries, which is increasing the demand for gas sensors. This factor supports the market growth in the region. Moreover, a surge in the number of automobile and smart city projects across nations such as India, China, and Japan propels the regional gas sensor industry expansion.

Browse the Detail Report "Gas Sensor Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Gas; By Technology; By Connectivity (Wired, Wireless); By Output (Analog, Digital); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/gas-sensor-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Polaris Market Research has segmented the gas sensor market report based on product, gas, technology, connectivity, output, application, and region:

By Product Outlook

Gas Analyzers & Monitors

Gas Detectors

Air Quality Monitors

Air Purifiers

HVAC Systems

Medical Equipment

Consumer Devices

By Gas Outlook

Oxygen

Carbon Monoxide

Carbon Dioxide

Ammonia

Chlorine

Hydrogen Sulfide

Nitrogen Oxide

Volatile Organic Compounds

Sulfur Dioxide

Methane

Hydrocarbons

Hydrogen

By Technology Outlook

Electrochemical

Photoionization Detection

Solid-State/ Metal-Oxide-Semiconductors

Catalytic

Infrared

Laser

Zirconia

Holographic

Others

By Connectivity Outlook

Wired

Wireless

By Output Outlook

Analog

Digital

By Application Outlook

Automotive & Transportation

Smart Cities & Building Automation

Oil & Gas Industry

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Food & Beverage Industry

Power Stations

Medical Industry

Metal & Chemical Industry

Mining Industry

Consumer Electronics Industry

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia , South Korea )

( , , , , , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

