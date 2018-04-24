Global Gasoline Stations Markets Report 2018: 2013-2017 Data & Projections to 2022 - Gasoline (Petrol), Diesel, CNG/Other Gases and Non-Fuel Sales (Vehicle Parts/Accessories and Groceries)

DUBLIN, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
This research report categorizes the gasoline stations market by type. Product type include Gasoline (petrol), diesel, CNG/other gases and non-fuel sales (vehicle parts/accessories and groceries).
Global gasoline stations market is currently in a very crucial phase of transformation due to volatile oil and gas prices and growing popularity of battery powered cars. There is mounting pressure to reduce costs, improve quality and satisfy customers as it has been moving from a provider-driven model to a consumer-driven model.
At the same time, factors such as, emerging market growth, rapid urbanization, rising population, improving technology, research and development investment and rising disposable income are driving the demand for petroleum products. These factors are contributing to the gasoline stations market growth.
The market for gasoline stations is somewhat concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market are PetroChina and British Petroleum among others. The highest grow this also projected to come from others which includes vehicle parts/accessories and groceries. Major factors included economic growth, urbanization and increased economic activity.
The USA is the largest market in terms of value and is driving the market gasoline stations market. India and Brazil are forecasted to have the fastest growth.
The market is challenged by restraints such as limited land, stringent government regulations and shift to electric cars.
Report Includes:
- 94 data tables
- An overview of the global markets for gasoline stations
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2013 through 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Comprehensive discussion of the state-of-the-art in the gasoline stations market and forecasts of the potential for key market segments
- Coverage of the impact of electric vehicles on the gasoline station industry
- Information about role of the Internet of things (IoT) and automation in the gasoline station market
- Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the market, including Bp Plc, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), Petrochina Company Limited, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Total S.A.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Summary and Highlights
3 Gasoline Stations Market Characteristics
4 Gasoline Stations Market Size and Growth
- Historic Market Growth
- Drivers of the Market
- Restraints on the Market
- Forecast Market Growth
- Drivers of the Market
- Restraints on the Market
5 Gasoline Stations Market Trends and Strategies
- Solar Powered Gas Stations
- Digitalized Payments
- Internet of Things To Streamline Operations
- Add-on Services at Gas Stations to Attract Costumers
6 Gasoline Stations Market Segmentation
- Global Gasoline Stations Market, By Segment
- Global Gasoline Stations Market, Historic and Forecast, By Segment, 2013-2022,
7 Gasoline Stations Market Regional and Country Analysis
- Global Gasoline Stations Market, By Region
- Global Gasoline Stations Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Region
- Global Gasoline Stations Market Segmentation, By Region, 2017
- Global Gasoline Stations Market, By Country
- Global Gasoline Stations Market, Historic and Forecast, By Country
- Global Gasoline Stations Market Segmentation, 2017, By Country
8 Gasoline Stations Market Customer Information
- Consumer Choices at Gas Stations
- Best Gas Station in the US
- Consumer Preference for Type of Fuel Stations in US
- Gas Stations Vulnerable to Remote Attacks
- Consumer Preference for Gas Stations
9 Global Gasoline Stations Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors
