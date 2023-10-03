Global Gate Driver IC Market Research Report 2023-2028 - Increasing Implementation of Smart Grids for Effective Power Management Driving Lucrative Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gate Driver IC Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gate driver IC market size reached US$ 1.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market to reach US$ 2.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during 2023-2028.



A gate driver IC is a power amplifier that accepts a low-power input from a controller IC and generates the necessary high-current gate drive for power devices. It enhances the performance of external power transistor gates that are used to supply current to an electric motor.

It serves as a link between the logic level control inputs and the power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs). It is robust and flexible for offering an intelligent solution to drive the power semiconductor efficiently and ensuring minimal internal resistance to the transistor. Apart from this, it provides several advantages like reducing switching losses in the load transistor, decreasing its switching time, and driving the transistor into the conductive and non-conductive states.



Gate Driver IC Market Trends:



The growing traction of smart homes among individuals across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, there is a rise in the demand for high voltage devices in the residential and commercial sectors. This, along with the increasing electrification of automobiles to replace gasoline vehicles with an electric powertrain, is propelling the growth of the market.

In addition, there is a rise in the utilization of transistors in different renewable energy systems for amplifying, controlling, and generating electrical signals. This, coupled with the growing initiatives by governments of several countries to use renewable energy sources such as tidal, solar, and wind power, is positively influencing the market.

Besides this, the increasing implementation of smart grids for effective power management is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Additionally, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce a slimmer version of gate driver IC and decrease the size of consumer goods, which is bolstering the growth of the market.

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Transistor Type:

MOSFET

IGBT

Breakup by Semiconductor Material:

Si

SiC

GaN

Breakup by Mode of Attachment:

On-Chip

Discrete

Breakup by Isolation Technique:

Magnetic Isolation

Capacitive Isolation

Optical Isolation

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

