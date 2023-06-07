Global GDPR Services Strategic Business Report 2023: Market Research and Compliance in the GDPR Era

DUBLIN, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GDPR Services: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global GDPR Services Market to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2030

The global market for GDPR Services estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.9% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 19% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $416.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.6% CAGR



The GDPR Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$416.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$393.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.4% and 16.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.6% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



What`s New for 2023?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

COVID-19 Pandemic Brings Forth New Line of Opportunities for GDPR Compliance Solutions

GDPR: Privacy Law with Sharp Teeth to Safeguard Personal Data

Leading Causes of Distrust in Technology Industry (in %)

Key Articles Impacting Security Operations

Best Practices and Measures to Ensure Compliance to GDPR

CCPA: American Equivalent of GDPR

Pressing Need for Compliance Makes GDPR Services a Hyper-Growth Market

Global GDPR Services Market: Outlook

Large Organizations to Lead Global Market by Organization Size: Services Growing Faster than Solutions

Regional Analysis: Europe Remains at Forefront of GDPR Service Adoption

World GDPR Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

GDPR Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

GDPR Impact on Marketing Firms: Mending Approaches to Data Permission, Access and Compliance

Relevant of Emails Received by Internet Users Post-GDPR Implementation (in %)

Measures to Ensure Compliance

Despite the Crushing Impact of COVID-19 Crisis, Manufacturing, the Largest Sector to Remain an Important Revenue Generator

Security Threats Facing Industrial Companies: Percentage of Companies Identifying Security as Major Concern

Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer Future Expansion

Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023

Increase in Number of Connected Devices and Increasing IoT Adoption: Key Growth Drivers

Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by Industry Vertical for the Years 2018 and 2022

Migrating to Cloud Fuels Demand for GDPR Compliance

Cloud-Related Challenges: % of Companies Facing Challenge by Company Size

E-Commerce Retailers Face Additional GDPR Burden

Telecom Industry Braces for Data Explosion from IoT Devices

Spurt in Online Collaboration Volumes Spur Bandwidth Needs Worldwide Driving Compliance Needs

Rise of Mobile Communication Accelerates Telecom Sector to a New Level, Generating Opportunities for GDPR

Education Sector Revamps to Meet GDPR Mandates

Digital Entertainment Industry at the Crossroads

Increasing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure to Enhance Demand for GDPR Compliance

Healthcare to Become Important GDPR Services Market in Long Term

Rise in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Presents Opportunity for GDPR

Market Research and Compliance in the GDPR Era

Penalties and Fines for Non-Compliance

Largest GDPR Fines in € Million

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 102 Featured)

Absolute Software Corp.

Amazon Web Services

Capgemini SE

Hitachi Systems Security Inc.

Informatica

International Business Machines Corp.

Iron Mountain Inc.

Micro Focus International plc

Microsoft Corp.

Mimecast Ltd.

NortonLifeLock Inc.

OneTrust, LLC

Oracle Corp.

Proofpoint, Inc.

Protegrity USA , Inc.

, Inc. SAP

SAS Institute Inc.

Swascan Srl

Talend Inc.

TrustArc

Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

Varonis

Veritas

Vox DataVista

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lyyjtk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets