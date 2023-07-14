Global Gel Documentation Systems Market Analysis 2023-2028: PCR Techniques and Affordable Gel Imaging Systems Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gel Documentation Systems Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented by Component (Instruments, Accessories, Software), By Source of Light, By Detection Technology, By Application, By End User, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Gel Documentation Systems Market is anticipated to witness impressive growth to 2028.

This can be ascribed to the increasing number of clinical laboratories for the easy availability of test reports across the region. Additionally, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases like COVID-19 and genetic disorders like down syndrome enhance the demand for gel documentation systems over the years.

So the government is investing in research and development for the detection of these syndromes, which will enhance the demand for gel documentation systems, in turn, boost the market growth during the forecast period across different parts of the globe.

Additionally, the growing aging population across the globe which is susceptible to different kinds of chronic diseases is further expected to increase the demand for gel documentation systems, thereby fuelling the market growth through 2028.

Besides, the growing demand for advanced gel documentation systems and increasing focus on affordable gel documentation systems with quick results across the globe are further expected to support the gel documentation systems market during the forecast period.

Growing demand for Advanced Techniques

The main factor which will drive the gel documentation systems market is the increasing usage of advanced techniques like western blot and southern blot for the diagnosis of chronic diseases. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and genetic disorders globally will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. 

Due to the increasing number of chronic diseases globally, government organizations are investing in proteomics, genomics, and electrophoresis techniques which will further boost the market in the future. Increasing usage of molecular biology techniques in clinical practice and the development of gel documentation systems with improved efficiency and reduced time are further expected to create lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Furthermore, several developments in gel documentation systems like faster and high-quality images, faster exposure time, and greater efficiency combined with the rising awareness and usage of PCR techniques for early detection of chronic diseases and diagnosis are driving the growth of the market. ZIG-gel Classic, a revolutionary gel documentation device that offers the image power of an 18 MP, 10x optical zoom camera, was just introduced by Viewpoint Laboratories, LLC

Increasing the number of Clinical Laboratories

However, a growing number of clinical laboratories, academic, medical, and research institutes, and diagnostics centers and an increasing number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries because of the growing prevalence of chronic diseases would drive the growth of the gel documentation systems market during the forecast period.

Increasing preference for PCR techniques for accurate and quick analysis from clinical laboratories and growing focus on developing affordable gel imaging systems are important factors that will further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. As of October 6, 2022, the United States had performed over one billion tests for COVID-19, the highest number of any country worldwide.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Gel Documentation Systems Market.

  • Analytik Jena GmbH
  • Azure Biosystems, Inc.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Bio-Techne Corporation
  • Clinx Science Instruments Co., Ltd.
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Endress + Hauser Group
  • LI-COR, Inc.
  • Merck KGaA
  • PerkinElmer, Inc.

Report Scope:

Gel Documentation Systems Market, By Component:

  • Instruments
  • Accessories
  • Software

Gel Documentation Systems Market, By Source of Light:

  • UV
  • LEDs
  • Laser
  • Others

Gel Documentation Systems Market, By Detection Technology:

  • Fluorescence
  • Chemiluminescence
  • Colorimetric
  • Others

Gel Documentation Systems Market, By Application:

  • Nucleic Acid Quantification
  • Protein Quantification
  • Others

Gel Documentation Systems Market, By End User:

  • Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
  • Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories
  • Academic & Research Institutions
  • Others

Gel Documentation Systems Market, By Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Mexico
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • France
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Japan
  • Australia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Colombia
  • Middle East & Africa
  • South Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

