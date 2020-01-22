Global Gelatin Market to 2028: Revenue Estimations, Market Trends, Leading Players, Supply Chain, Technological Innovations, Key Developments, Future Strategies

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gelatin Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Gelatin Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising demand for frozen foods in emerging economies, growing trend towards humanization of pets and use of gelatin in pet food formulations, and use of gelatin as a potential biodegradable packaging material for food products.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising Demand for Frozen Foods in Emerging Economies

3.1.2 Growing Trend Towards Humanization of Pets and Use of Gelatin in Pet Food Formulations

3.1.3 Use of Gelatin as a Potential Biodegradable Packaging Material For Food Products

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Gelatin Market, By Source

4.1 Bovine Bone

4.2 Bovine Hides

4.3 Cattle Bones

4.4 Pig Skin

4.5 Porcine

4.6 Fish & Poultry

4.7 Halal

4.8 Other Sources



5 Gelatin Market, By Function

5.1 Thickener

5.2 Stabilizer

5.3 Gelling Agent

5.4 Bloom Value

5.5 Other Functions



6 Gelatin Market, By Application

6.1 Food & Beverages

6.2 Pharmaceuticals

6.3 Personal Care

6.4 Nutraceuticals

6.5 Photography

6.6 Dyeing & Tanning

6.7 Edible

6.8 Other Applications



7 Gelatin Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.4 Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 Weishardt Group

9.2 Norland Products Inc.

9.3 Capsugel Inc.

9.4 Rousselot

9.5 Darling Ingredients

9.6 Nitta Gelatin Inc.

9.7 Italgelatine

9.8 Catalent Pharma Solutions

9.9 GELITA AG

9.10 Tessenderlo Group

9.11 Sterling Gelatin

9.12 PB Gelatins

9.13 Roxlor LLC

9.14 Gelken Gelatin Co. Ltd.

9.15 Jiliding Marine Biotech Co. Ltd.

9.16 Lapi Gelatine

9.17 Gelnex

9.18 Junca Gelatines

9.19 Trobas Gelatine

9.20 India Gelatine & Chemicals



