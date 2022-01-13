Global Generator Services Markets, 2021-2031: IoT-as-a-Service to Enable Actionable Intelligence for Generators

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Generator Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An assessment of the adoption rate by service type, global and regional addressable market, and a 10-year growth trend are covered in this research.

The report reviews the increasing need for services in light of the growing generators demand from the commercial and the industrial sectors. The study also examines market drivers and restraints for the next 10 years.

The rising need for power, along with growing customer awareness of the benefits of digital solutions, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, will drive opportunities for the service market. Real-time visibility of equipment operations and actionable insights derived from AI-powered analytics platforms are imperative for end users to ensure continued use and transition toward predictive maintenance.

In addition, the research service also addresses current and future market opportunities and the challenges faced by participants in this highly competitive scenario.

The study also offers insight into the key measures generator services providers must take to achieve their primary corporate goal, that is, to offer an enhanced customer experience.

Key Features

Monitor market status

Understand industry challenges

Evaluate factors that drive spending

Gauge market trends

Discover opportunities across different industries and business sizes

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Generator Services Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Key Findings

Key Growth Metrics

3. Market Coverage and Trends

Scope of Analysis

Service Definition

Key Competitors

Major Shifts Impacting the Evolution of the Power Service Sector

Trends in Digital Services Applicable to Generators

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Generator Services Market

Forecast Assumptions

Region in Focus - Global

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Percent Revenue by Region

Percent Revenue by Service Type

Market Penetration Trends by Service Type

Trends in Digital Services

Main Service Uses and Customers

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Regional Profiles

Regional Drivers Impacting the Generator Service Market

Region in Focus - North America

Revenue Forecast

Region in Focus - Europe

Revenue Forecast

Region in Focus - Latin America

Revenue Forecast

Region in Focus - Asia-pacific

Revenue Forecast

Region in Focus - Middle East And Africa

Revenue Forecast

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Competitive Landscape

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Competitive Analysis

Competitive Landscape - Caterpillar

Competitive Landscape - Cummins

Competitive Landscape - Generac Power Systems

Competitive Landscape - Kohler-SDMO

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: IoT-as-a-service to Enable Actionable Intelligence for Generators, 2021

Growth Opportunity 2: Omnichannel Services from Seamlessly Integrated Automated Systems Using AI and Analytics for Personalized Customer Experience, 2021

Growth Opportunity 3: Digital Marketing for Transformed Selling Processes, 2021

Companies Mentioned

Caterpillar

Cummins

Generac Power Systems

Kohler-SDMO

