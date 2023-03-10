Global Generic Drugs Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $644.5 Billion by 2030 from $402.9 Billion in 2022 - Patent Expiries in 2020, 2021 and 2022 Set to Widen the Addressable Market

DUBLIN, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Generic Drugs: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Generic Drugs Market to Reach $644.5 Billion by 2030

The global market for Generic Drugs estimated at US$402.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$644.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Small-Molecule Generics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$388 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Biosimilars segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $121.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Generic Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$121.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$122.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the Pandemic Will End

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

How the Healthcare Industry Has & Continues to be Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide

Impact of COVID-19 Crisis on Generic Drugs Market

Demand for Generic Pain Killers Rises

A Prelude to Generic Drugs

Generic Drugs Market Set for a Rapid Growth

US Dominates, Asia-Pacific to Exhibit the Fastest Growth

to Exhibit the Fastest Growth India - A Significant Market

- A Significant Market Market Restraints

Competition

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Patent Expiries Set to Widen the Addressable Market for Generic Drugs

Patent Expiries of Select Drugs in 2020

Patent Expiries of Select Drugs in 2021

Patent Expiries of Select Drugs in 2022

Patent Expiry of Select Major Drugs in the US: 2020-2022

Robust Demand for Pharmaceutical Drugs Drives Demand for Generic Drugs

Cost Containment Measures Put Focus on Generics

Small Molecule Generics Represent the Dominant Segment

Increasing Demand for Biosimilars, Driven by Patent Expiry of Major Biopharmaceutical Drugs

Patent Expiries of Major Biopharmaceutical Drugs in the US and Europe

Progressive Regulatory Framework Accelerates Product Approvals & Subsequently Market Revenues

Specific Guidelines for Biosimilars in Various Countries with Year of Publication

Biosimilars Regulatory Agencies in Select Regional Markets

Biosimilar Approvals in the US (as of February 2021 )

) Biosimilar Approvals in Europe (as of January 2021 )

(as of ) Rising Healthcare Costs Drive Demand for Generic Drugs

Aging Population to Propel the Demand for Generic Drugs

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Drive the Demand for Generic Drugs

Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 42 Featured)

Abbott Laboratories

Apotex Inc.

ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited

AstraZeneca Plc

Baxter International Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited

Eli Lilly and Company

Endo International plc

Fresenius Kabi

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

H. Lundbeck A/S

Hospira

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Novartis International AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Sandoz International GmbH

Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC

STADA Arzneimittel AG

Sun Pharma

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

