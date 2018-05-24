Global Genes® Announces 4th Annual Denim Dash 5K Virtual Race for Rare Disease

Global Genes developed the Denim Dash 5k to offer rare disease supporters from around the world the opportunity to come together and participate in one unifying event. Last year's Denim Dash 5k raised over $29,000 for rare diseases from participants across 7 countries and 46 states. With a goal of $50,000 this year, Denim Dash proceeds will go directly to the Global Genes' RARE Patient Impact Grant – providing support for innovative projects in the rare disease community.

"Rare diseases affect 1 in 10 Americans and 350 million people globally," commented Nicole Boice, Founder and CEO of Global Genes. "Participating in Denim Dash is a simple way to show support for the rare disease community in need and have fun doing it! We were thrilled with the overwhelming response from last year's event and are excited to see how creative participants will be for the 2018 dash."

All Denim Dash participants are encouraged to share race plans and progress with other event participants on social media platforms and active lifestyle applications. By using the hashtag #DenimDash18, rare disease advocates will be able to stay in touch with other Denim Dash participants across the globe.

Supporters in Southern California are encouraged to participate in the local Global Genes Denim Dash 5k at the non-profit organization's headquarters in Aliso Viejo on Thursday, July 12 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. The 3-mile course will begin and end at Global Genes headquarters with a post-race finish line party including refreshments and food trucks.

Dashers can participate as an individual, maximize their fundraising impact by forming a team or having friends and family sponsor their run. Registration is now open. To register and learn more about the Global Genes' Denim Dash 5k, please visit https://globalgenes.org/denimdash18/. For more information on Global Genes and how to get involved in the rare disease community please visit http://www.globalgenes.org/.

MEDIA:

To request media credentials to cover the virtual race or the Southern California race, please contact Tori Elder of The ACE Agency at (702) 413-8625 , tori@theaceagency.com.

About Global Genes

Global Genes is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization on a mission to connect, empower and inspire the rare disease community. We provide hope for more than 350 million people affected by rare disease around the globe. To date, we've educated 6 million people in 100 countries about rare disease, equipped 30,000 patients and advocates with tools and resources, and provided $400,000 in support for innovative patient impact programs. This is just the beginning of what we can achieve together. Visit globalgenes.org to get involved today.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-genes-announces-4th-annual-denim-dash-5k-virtual-race-for-rare-disease-300654562.html

SOURCE Global Genes

Related Links

http://www.globalgenes.org

