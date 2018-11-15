Global Genes® Celebrates World Rare Disease Day on February 28, 2019

Shining light on rare patients and caregivers around the world, Global Genes takes this opportunity to share one family's journey of hope and discovery. Seven-year-old Taylor's diagnosis of infantile Batten disease in 2006 was grievous, but always with hope, they founded Taylor's Tale and joined the Global Genes RARE Foundation Alliance. There, they found connections, resources, knowledge, support, compassion, all of which have helped them achieve groundbreaking victories.

Taylor is 1 out of 10 Americans who are affected by rare disease. Global Genes wants to remind everyone on World Rare Disease Day and every day, rare is not so rare.

"It has been an honor to become intimately involved with rare disease patients, advocates, families, and stakeholders over the past 10 years," stated Nicole Boice, Founder of Global Genes. "The culmination of the ongoing work that has been done to help build 'community' and 'unity' within rare disease comes together in a very important way the last day of February for World Rare Disease Day; celebrated around the globe."

"Global Genes will continue to be involved in activities like World Rare Disease Day, as part of our strategy to expand awareness efforts," Boice continued. "Over the last decade, we have established ourselves as a true partner for patients, and as such have been able to grow our network, and build on our impact, with the intention of continuing to expand our engagement globally. We are motivated about what we can and need to accomplish 10 years hence."

To get involved and raise awareness for more than 7,000 rare diseases during the month of February;

Rally for rare. Visit globalgenes.org to download and print the #CareAboutRare sign, take a selfie and post on social media with #CareAboutRare and #WRDD2019. Tag a friend and challenge them to #CareAboutRare too.

Attend an event. There are countless events, fundraisers and exhibits during World Rare Disease Day. Host or take part in an event and share the details with us.

Wear Blue Denim. The Blue Denim Jeans Ribbon® is a symbol of hope for more than 7,000 small rare disease communities around the world. Wearing a denim ribbon shows support for World Rare Disease Day. Ribbons may be requested on globalgenes.org for local events, the workplace, school clubs, etc. Don't forget to wear blue jeans and a denim ribbon on February 28!

To learn more about Global Genes and to get involved in World Rare Disease Day 2019, please visit globalgenes.org/world-rare-disease-day/ .

About Global Genes

Global Genes is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization on a mission to connect, empower and inspire the rare disease community. We provide hope for more than 350 million people affected by rare disease around the globe. To date, we've educated 6 million people in 100 countries about rare disease, equipped 30,000 patients and advocates with tools and resources, and provided $400,000 in support for innovative patient impact programs. This is just the beginning of what we can achieve together. Visit globalgenes.org to get involved today.

