Global Genes To Host Fourth Annual RARE In The Square Event Representing Voice Of Rare Disease Patients

RARE in the Square

Union Square, San Francisco

January 13-15, 2020

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., daily

WHO: Global Genes, Allies in Rare Disease

WHAT: Event rallying rare disease innovators, investors, and patients, coinciding with J.P. Morgan's annual healthcare conference

WHEN: In addition to hosting the annual RARE in the Square event (January 13-15, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., daily), Global Genes is a partner on the 2020 Biotech Showcase™ panel, "Demystifying the Value of AI for Rare Disease Science and Treatment" on Tuesday, January 14, from 4:30 p.m. - 5:15 p.m.

WHERE: San Francisco's Union Square (across from the Westin St. Francis Hotel)

INFO: This is an opportunity to interview Kimberly Haugstad, CEO, Global Genes, to discuss rare disease patient advocacy and Global Genes' NEXT: Imagining the Future of Rare Disease report. This report contains exclusive interviews with rare disease patient advocates, researchers, drug developers, and more.

ABOUT: Though most rare diseases remain without an approved treatment and most patients still face a protracted diagnostic odyssey, there is reason to believe dramatic changes are within grasp. RARE in the Square is an occasion for stakeholders of rare disease to connect, forge partnerships, advance innovation…and seek cures.

