Global Genetic Analysis Research Report 2023: A $45+ Billion Industry by 2032 Featuring Major Players - Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher, Sysmex, Agilent Technologies, and Thermo Fisher Scientific

22 Jun, 2023, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Genetic Analysis Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type, By Application, By Technology, By End-Use, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global genetic analysis market size is expected to reach USD 45.10 billion by 2032
A growing number of testing services are being developed across many countries to analyze various types of genes that might increase or decrease the risk of diseases, including cancer and diabetes, as these tests have the potential to prevent people from common ailments and enhance the health of individuals, are major factors driving the global market growth.
Furthermore, growing applications of genetic testing or analyzing services in oncology, decreasing cost of sequencing procedures, and high proliferation of innovations in the emerging genetic counseling field are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities.
For instance, in December 2022, HSE introduced the National Strategy for Accelerating Genetic and Genomic Medicine in Ireland. This strategy has been developed in collaboration with the Department of Health to enhance patient and family-centered genetics, which will be nationally coordinated.
There has been a significant shift from the "SNP BeadArray" chips to innovative NGS-based services due to the increasing affordability of the sequencing chemical & reagents. Costs associated with these advanced technologies have fallen drastically over the last few years to make them available for many patients.
For example, Illumina has announced its intent to drive the cost of NGS down to USD 100 per genome and will continue to work towards this goal.
Genetic Analysis Market Report Highlights
- Prenatal and newborn testing segment accounted for significant global market share in 2022, on account of growing prevalence of variety of genetic diseases among infants
- Cancer segment is projected to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period, because of the continuous rise in the burden of different types of cancers worldwide
- Next-generation sequencing segment held the significant market revenue share in 2022, which is mainly accelerated by increasing technological advancements in several sequencing platforms
- Research & development laboratories segment captured the highest market share in 2022, due to their ability to offer wide range of tests with higher accuracy and effectiveness
- Europe region is anticipated to expand at fastest growth rate over the projected period, owing to increasing consumer disposable income and rise in the number of government favorable initiatives
- The global key market players include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, Agilent Technologies, and Thermo Fisher Scientific
Genetic Analysis Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
- Increase in incidences of genetic disorders and cancer
- Rise in awareness & acceptance of personalized medicines
Restraints and Challenges
- Standardization concerns of genetic testing-based diagnostics
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
PESTLE Analysis
Genetic Analysis Industry Trends
Value Chain Analysis
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- F. HOFFMAN-La Roche Ltd.
- Illumina Inc.
- Myriad Genetics Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- CSL Ltd.
- Eurofins Scientific
- Siemens Healthinier
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Sysmex Corporation
- Hologic Inc.
- QIAGEN
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Baylor Genetics.
Scope of the Report
Genetic Analysis, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)
- Predictive Genetic Testing
- Carrier Testing
- Prenatal and Newborn Testing
- Disease Diagnostic Testing
- Pharmacogenomic Testing
- Others
Genetic Analysis, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)
- Cancer
- Genetic Diseases
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Rare Diseases
- Infectious Diseases
- Others
Genetic Analysis, Technology Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)
- Next-Generation Sequencing
- Real-Time PCR System
- Others
Genetic Analysis, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)
- Hospitals
- Research & Development Laboratories
- Diagnostic Centers
- Others
Genetic Analysis, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
