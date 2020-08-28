Global Genetic Testing Industry Outlook to 2023 with Market Shares by Key Players

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Genetic Testing Market By Direct to Consumer, Prenatal, Predictive and Pharmacogenomic including Test Price and Volume Forecasts with Executive and Consultant Guides 2019 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Will all newborns receive Whole Genomic Sequencing at birth? What key interest is driving Direct to Consumer?



The role of genetics in health and disease is just now being understood. This new knowledge, combined with lower pricing is driving the Genetic Testing industry to record growth. New drugs may only work for people with a certain genetic makeup, and this too is driving the Genetic Testing Industry. The traditional genetic testing market is growing in volume and growing in the breadth of tests creating a new life for the industry.



The report forecasts the market size out to 2023. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.



Predictive Diagnostics? Pharmacogenomic Testing? Direct to Consumer? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find opportunities and pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 Genetic Testing Definition in This Report

1.2 The Genomics Revolution

1.3 Market Definition

1.3.1 Volumes

1.3.2 Prices

1.3.3 Revenue Market Size

1.4 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective

1.4.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for laboratory testing



2. Market Overview

2.1 Market Participants Play Different Roles

2.1.1 Supplier/pharmaceutical

2.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric

2.1.3 Independent lab national/regional

2.1.4 Independent lab analytical

2.1.5 Public National/regional lab

2.1.6 Hospital lab

2.1.7 Physician lab

2.1.8 DTC Lab

2.1.9 Independent Genetic Testing Lab

2.1.10 Audit Body

2.2 Genetic Tests - Types, Examples and Discussion

2.2.1 Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis- An Emerging Market

2.2.2 Prenatal Diagnosis - New Technologies Create Opportunity

2.2.3 Newborn Screening

2.2.2 Diagnostic Testing

2.2.3 Carrier Testing

2.2.6 Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing

2.2.7 Pharmacogenomics

2.2.8 Forensic Testing

2.2.9 Parental Testing

2.2.10 Ancestral Testing

2.3 Industry Structure

2.3.1 Hospitals Testing Share

2.3.2 Economies of Scale

2.3.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab

2.3.3 Physician Office Labs

2.3.4 Physicians and POCT

2.4 Profiles of Key Companies

23andME Inc.

Abbott Diagnostics

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Admera Health, LLC

Agena Bioscience, Inc.

Agilent

Akonni Biosystems

Ancestry.com LLC

Anchor Dx

ArcherDx, Inc.

ARUP Laboratories

Asuragen

Beckman Coulter , Inc.

, Inc. Becton, Dickinson and Company

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

Bioarray Genetics

Biocept, Inc.

Biodesix Inc.

BioFluidica

BioGenex

Biolidics Ltd.

bioMrieux Diagnostics

Bioneer Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Techne

Cancer Genetics

Caris Molecular Diagnostics

CellMax Life

Centogene

Cepheid (now Danaher)

Chronix Biomedical

Circulogene

Clinical Genomics

Complete Genomics, Inc. - A BGI Company

Cynvenio

Dante Labs

Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

Diasorin S.p.A.

Epic Sciences

Epigenomics AG

Eurofins Scientific

Excellerate Bioscience

Exosome Diagnostics

Fabric Genomics

Fluidigm Corp.

Foundation Medicine

Freenome

FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

Fujirebio

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Gene by Gene, Ltd.

Genedrive

GeneFirst Ltd.

Genetron Health ( Beijing ) Co. Ltd.

) Co. Ltd. Genomic Health

Genomics England

Genomics Personalized Health (GPH)

GenomOncology

Genzyme Corporation

Grail, Inc.

Grifols

Guardant Health

Guardiome

HeiScreen

Helix

Helomics

Hologic

Horizon Discovery

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

Human Longevity, Inc.

iCellate

Illumina

Incell Dx

Inivata

Integrated Diagnostics

Invitae Corporation

Invivoscribe

Karius

MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.

MDx Health

Medgenome

Meridian Bioscience

Mesa Biotech

MIODx

miR Scientific

MNG Labs

Molecular MD

NantHealth, Inc.

Natera

NeoGenomics

New Oncology

Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co. Ltd.

Omega Bioservices

OncoDNA

ORIG3N, Inc.

Origene Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences

Panagene

Perkin Elmer

Personal Genome Diagnostics

Personalis

Precipio

PrecisionMed

Promega

Protagen Diagnostics

Qiagen GmbH

Quantumdx

Resolution Biosciences, Inc.

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Seegene

Sequencing.com

Siemens Healthineers

simfo GmbH

Singlera Genomics Inc.

SkylineDx

Stratos Genomics

Sure Genomics, Inc.

Sysmex

Sysmex Inostics

Tempus Labs, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Veritas Genetics

Volition

2.5 Market Shares of Key Genetics Players - Analysis



3. Market Trends

3.1 Factors Driving Growth

3.1.1 Genetic Discoveries Creating New Diagnostic Markets

3.1.2 Aging Population a Boon for Diagnostics

3.1.3 Pharmacogenomics Drives Further Growth

3.1.4 Oncology and Liquid Biopsy Enter New Era

3.1.5 Fertility Practice Growth drives market

3.1.6 Direct to Consumer begins to break out

3.2 Factors Limiting Growth

3.2.1 Increased Competition Lowers Price

3.2.2 Lower Costs

3.2.3 Testing usage analysis curtailing growth

3.2.4 Wellness has a downside

3.3 Instrumentation and Automation

3.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share

3.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

3.4 Diagnostic Technology Development

3.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

3.4.2 Impact of NGS on pricing

3.4.3 POCT/Self Testing Disruptive Force

3.4.4 Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

3.4.5 CGES Testing, A Brave New World

3.4.6 Biochips/Giant magnetoresistance based assay



4. Genetic Testing Recent Developments

4.1.1 Importance of This Section

4.1.2 How to Use This Section

Arivale Shuts Down Personalized Wellness Business

ArcherDX Acquires Baby Genes

MDxHealth, LifeLabs Ink Distribution Agreement for Prostate Cancer Assay

Thermo Fisher Purchases 9 Percent Stake in Yourgene Health

Invitae Partners to Expand Free Epilepsy Genetic Testing Program

Illumina, Chinese Firm Partner on NGS System for Genetic Disease Dx

NanoString Technologies Prices $103.5M Common Stock Offering

Common Stock Offering Canine Consumer Genomics Firm Embark Veterinary Raises $10M

Yourgene Health to Acquire Elucigene

Helix, AdventHealth Partner on Genetic Screening Study

Qiagen, NeuMoDx Ink Partnership, Merger Agreement

Prenetics Acquires DNAFit for $10M

Myriad Genetics to Acquire Counsyl for $375M

Roche inks $2.4B deal to buy out Foundation Medicine

deal to buy out Foundation Medicine Rapid genome sequencing could revolutionize health care

The future goal in the UK is for every cancer patient to have his or her whole genome sequenced

Human Longevity Launches Whole Genome Product, MassMutual Partnerships

Influence of Whole Genome Sequencing growing

$1500 to sequence newborns in China

to sequence newborns in Scientists discover new nanoparticle, dubbed exomeres, released by tumours

New DNA tests look for 190 diseases in newborn's genetic code

Cordlife, PlumCare Partner to Offer Genetic Testing Services in Asia

New genetic risk score could help guide screening decisions for prostate cancer

Tele-genetics pilot makes genetic counselling accessible

Digital Genetic Assistant OptraGURU Launches Today From Optra Health

PacBridge Capital Partners Invests C$12M in Contextual Genomics

in Contextual Genomics MDxHealth 2017 Revenues Rise 35 Percent on Prostate Cancer Tests

From DNA To Disease: A Diagnosis Made In Under A Day

A New Tool Uses CRISPR to Uncover Genetic Mutations

Sophia Genetics Gains CE-IVD Mark for Leukemia Assay

Novartis Completes Sale of Genoptix Lab Business

Konica Minolta to buy Ambry Genetics, deal worth up to $1 billion

PerkinElmer Launches Clinical Whole Genome Sequencing Services

WGS and AI help clinicians scale precision oncology

Veritas Genetics Buys Curoverse

Dante Labs Partners With Amazon UK for Special 349 Whole Genome Sequencing

Toolbox Genomics Launches Personalized Wellness App in Sequencing.com's Revolutionary App Market

CDC invests in WGS to help states respond to infectious disease threats

IBM Watson impresses in WGS brain tumour analysis

OneOme, Genome. One Partner to Offer Genetic Risk, PGx Service in Australia

to Offer Genetic Risk, PGx Service in WGS aids in Salmonella outbreak control

CombiMatrix In Merger Agreement with Invitae to be Acquired for $33 Million in Invitae

in Invitae Common Stock

5. Country Market Sizes - North America

5.1 United States of America

5.1.1 Prenatal and Newborn Testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.1.2 Predictive Testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.1.3 Pharmacogenomic Testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.1.4 Direct to Consumer Testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.1.5 All Genetic testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.2 Canada



6. Country Markets - Europe

6.1 France

6.2 Germany

6.3 United Kingdom

6.4 Spain

6.5 Italy

6.6 Russia

6.7 Remainder of Europe and Former Soviet Union



7. Country Markets - Asia-Pacific

7.1 China

7.2 Japan

7.3 South Korea

7.4 India

7.5 Australia

7.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific



8. Country Markets - Latin America, Africa & the Middle East

8.1 Brazil

8.2 Mexico

8.3 Rest of Latin America

8.4 Africa & the Middle East



9. Global Market Summary

9.1 Global Market

9.1.1 Prenatal and Newborn Testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

9.1.2 Predictive Testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

9.1.3 Pharmacogenomics Testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

9.1.4 Direct to Consumer Testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

9.1.5 All Genetic testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues



10. The Future of Genetic Testing

