Global Genetic Testing Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Abbott, bioMrieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Myriad Genetics, QIAGEN & Quest Diagnostics

The "Global Genetic Testing Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global genetic testing market to grow at a CAGR of 10.32% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Genetic Testing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Genetic testing refers to an array of techniques used to analyze nucleic acids such as deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA), and proteins. The results of the analysis determine the genetic defects caused by hereditary, chronic, and infectious diseases. Genetic testing is a rapidly growing segment of molecular diagnostics.
Genetic tests can be used in non-clinical applications such as forensics and relationship testing. Genetic tests identify the genetic cause of diseases. They can predict the possibility of diseases in the future and help initiate precautionary measures and treatments in advance.
According to the report, one driver in the market is the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders. One trend affecting this market is the growing demand for companion diagnostics. Further, the report states that one challenge that might affect market growth is the high cost associated with genetic testing.
Key vendors
- Abbott
- bioMrieux
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Myriad Genetics
- QIAGEN
- Quest Diagnostics.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Overview
- Predictive and diagnostic testing
- Prenatal, newborn, and pre-implantation testing
- Pharmacogenomic testing
- Forensic, relationship, and ancestry testing
PART 08: SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Overview
- Comparison by product
- Analyzers
- Consumables
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Overview
- Clinical diagnostics laboratories
- Hospitals
- Biopharmaceuticals companies and research centers
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing demand for companion diagnostics
- Availability of NGS for present and future genetic diagnosis
- Growing adoption of DTC genetic testing
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
