Global Genetic Testing Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Abbott, bioMrieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Myriad Genetics, QIAGEN & Quest Diagnostics

The global genetic testing market to grow at a CAGR of 10.32% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Genetic Testing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Genetic testing refers to an array of techniques used to analyze nucleic acids such as deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA), and proteins. The results of the analysis determine the genetic defects caused by hereditary, chronic, and infectious diseases. Genetic testing is a rapidly growing segment of molecular diagnostics.

Genetic tests can be used in non-clinical applications such as forensics and relationship testing. Genetic tests identify the genetic cause of diseases. They can predict the possibility of diseases in the future and help initiate precautionary measures and treatments in advance.

According to the report, one driver in the market is the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders. One trend affecting this market is the growing demand for companion diagnostics. Further, the report states that one challenge that might affect market growth is the high cost associated with genetic testing.

Key vendors

Abbott

bioMrieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Myriad Genetics

QIAGEN

Quest Diagnostics.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Overview

Predictive and diagnostic testing

Prenatal, newborn, and pre-implantation testing

Pharmacogenomic testing

Forensic, relationship, and ancestry testing

PART 08: SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Overview

Comparison by product

Analyzers

Consumables

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Overview

Clinical diagnostics laboratories

Hospitals

Biopharmaceuticals companies and research centers

PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Growing demand for companion diagnostics

Availability of NGS for present and future genetic diagnosis

Growing adoption of DTC genetic testing

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



