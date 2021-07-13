Global Genetic Testing Markets, 2021-2027 - Hybrid Labs to Bridge Gap Between Traditional and DTC Models
Jul 13, 2021, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Genetic Testing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Genetic Testing Market to Reach $17.3 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Genetic Testing estimated at US$10.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period.
Prenatal & Newborn, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.8% CAGR and reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Diagnostic segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Globally, prenatal testing market is expected to rise due to the increasing risk of chromosomal abnormalities associated with increasing maternal age.
One of the key growth drivers for new born and prenatal genetic testing is increased awareness about different chromosomal and genetic disorders. Development of healthcare technologies like HTS and next generation sequencing has helped detection of a number of abnormalities at early stages. Diagnostic genetic testing detects the presence of a certain genetic disease, like Huntington`s disease or cystic fibrosis through the detection of specific gene alteration.
The growing accessibility and acceptance of non-targeted sequencing among patients and consumers is expected to provide a major stimulus to the market. Applications such as tumor molecular profiling like liquid biopsies to select cancer treatment, non-invasive prenatal diagnostics, and sequencing for diagnosis of rare disease hold tremendous value.
The market is poised to benefit from growing popularity of DTC testing for specific health risks like 3 BRCA mutations. Another driver for the market is proliferation of hybrid laboratories combining DTC and conventional laboratories.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- A Prelude to Genetic Testing
- Top Ten Genetic Diseases Worldwide
- Different Types of Genetic Tests include
- Prenatal and Newborn Screening
- Diagnostic Testing
- Predictive & Presymptomatic Testing
- Carrier Identification
- Pharmacogenomic Testing
- List of Genetic Disorders by Event, Genetic Manifestation and Prevalence
- Genetic Testing Delivery Models
- Genetic Sequencing Approaches
- Genetic Testing Market Witnesses Sluggish Growth during COVID-19, Set to Record Exponential Growth Post-COVID
- Expanding Applications to Drive Genetic Testing Market
- Regional Landscape
- Prenatal Testing Market to Rise
- Market Outlook
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 249 Featured)
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
- Innovations
- 23andMe, Inc.
- Abbott Laboratories
- AutoGenomics, Inc.
- Biocartis NV
- BioRad Laboratories
- Cepheid Inc.
- ELITech Group SAS
- Illumina, Inc.
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- Luminex Corporation
- Natera, Inc.
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Quest Diagnostics, Inc.
- Roche Diagnostics AG
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Studies Indicate Possible Correlation between Genetic Variations Tied to Immunity and COVID-19 Severity
- SEGMENT ANALYSIS
- Prenatal Testing - Changing the World of Pregnancy Care
- List of Available Prenatal Screening and Diagnostic Tests by Indication
- Players in the Prenatal and New Born Genetic Testing Market
- Conventional Invasive Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques - A Risky Affair
- Emergence of Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnosis (NIPD)
- Competition Intensifies in the NIPD Market
- Select Commercially Available NIPD (Genetic) Tests for Aneuploidy in the US
- Strain on Resources Prevent Wide Adoption of Expanded Carrier Sequencing
- Predictive Diagnostics
- Breast Cancer Gene Testing Market to Expand Strongly
- Myriad Genetics - A Leader in Breast Cancer Testing
- Discovery of Novel Biomarkers Crucial to Predictive Diagnostics
- Pharmacogenomics Development Augurs Growth of Genetic Testing Market
- MARKET TRENDS AND GROWTH DRIVERS
- Genetic Testing Paves the Way for Personalized Medicine
- Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) - A Giant Leap in Genome Sequencing
- Biomarker Discovery Leads to Advanced Genetic Testing
- Select List of Available Tumor Markers
- Immense Popularity of Ancestry Testing
- Increasing Focus on Data Churning
- Genetic Testing to Explode into Provider Workflow with Intriguing Use Cases
- Primary Factors Responsible for Waning Interest in Direct-to Consumer Genetic Testing
- Liquid Biopsy to Facilitate Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment
- Hybrid Labs to Bridge Gap Between Traditional and DTC Models
- Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Chromosomal Disorders Augments Demand for Cell-Free DNA Testing
- Emergence of Rapid DNA Testing
- Oncology - A Key Focus Area for Genetic Testing
- Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand for Genetic Testing
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- Use of Genomic Data in Clinical Settings to Gather Pace
- The United States: Leading Market for Genetic Testing Globally
- Predictive Screening: Another Growth Area
- Growing Relevance of Personalized Medicine Augurs Well
- Rising Incidence of Cancer in the US: Driver for Cancer Genetic Testing
- Estimated Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths in the US (2019)
- Newborn Testing Gains Ground
- Invasive Prenatal Diagnosis Gives Way to Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing
- Coverage of NIPT in Average Risk Pregnancies Expands Target Market
- Direct-to-Consumer Testing: A Growing Market
- Favorable Reimbursement Policies
- Favorable Insurance Coverage for Cystic Fibrosis Genetic Testing
- Demographic Changes Offer Growth Opportunities
- Skepticism Limits Widespread Adoption of Genetic Testing
- Competitive Overview
- Myriad Eyes Diversification and Expansion for Growth
- Natera Holds Fort in the NIPT Market
- Invitae Banks on Low Cost Solutions for Expanding Revenues
- Regulatory Environment
- Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act Boosts Genetic Testing
- Stricter Regulations for DTC Genetic Testing
- FDA Attempts to Put a Leash around Unapproved DTC Genetic Tests
- Select Genetic Test Reimbursement Codes
- Market Analytics
- CANADA
- Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Spurs Genetic Testing Demand
- Number of New Cancer Cases in Canada: 2019
- Regulatory Scenario
- Market Analytics
- JAPAN
- Demographics Drive Market Growth
- DTC Genetic Testing Regulatory Scenario
- CHINA
- Market Overview
- China Attracts Domestic and Foreign Players
- Strong Focus on Genomics
- Genetic Testing to Reveal Real Talent in Children - A New Popular Application
- China to Take Lead in Rapidly Growing Asian Genomics Market
- Market Analytics
- EUROPE
- European Personalized Medicine Market to Exhibit Robust Growth
- Aging Population to Drive Demand for Genetic Testing
- Legislations/Regulatory Policies in Select European Countries
- Legislations Governing Genetic Testing in Select European Countries
- Rising Cancer Incidence Augurs Well for European Genetic Testing Market
- Cancer Incidence in Europe: Number of New Cancer Cases (in Thousands) by Site for 2018
- GERMANY
- Parliamentary Regulations
- UNITED KINGDOM
- Increased Support for Personalized Medicine to Drive Genetic Testing
- SMIP for Pharmacogenomic Testing
- Increasing Need for Less Risky Prenatal Diagnostic Methods in the UK
- Principles for DTC Genetic Testing Laid out by HGC
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 249
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7km55v
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article