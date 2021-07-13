Global Genetic Testing Markets, 2021-2027 - Hybrid Labs to Bridge Gap Between Traditional and DTC Models

DUBLIN, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Genetic Testing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Genetic Testing Market to Reach $17.3 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Genetic Testing estimated at US$10.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period.

Prenatal & Newborn, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.8% CAGR and reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Diagnostic segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Globally, prenatal testing market is expected to rise due to the increasing risk of chromosomal abnormalities associated with increasing maternal age.

One of the key growth drivers for new born and prenatal genetic testing is increased awareness about different chromosomal and genetic disorders. Development of healthcare technologies like HTS and next generation sequencing has helped detection of a number of abnormalities at early stages. Diagnostic genetic testing detects the presence of a certain genetic disease, like Huntington`s disease or cystic fibrosis through the detection of specific gene alteration.

The growing accessibility and acceptance of non-targeted sequencing among patients and consumers is expected to provide a major stimulus to the market. Applications such as tumor molecular profiling like liquid biopsies to select cancer treatment, non-invasive prenatal diagnostics, and sequencing for diagnosis of rare disease hold tremendous value.

The market is poised to benefit from growing popularity of DTC testing for specific health risks like 3 BRCA mutations. Another driver for the market is proliferation of hybrid laboratories combining DTC and conventional laboratories.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

A Prelude to Genetic Testing

Top Ten Genetic Diseases Worldwide

Different Types of Genetic Tests include

Prenatal and Newborn Screening

Diagnostic Testing

Predictive & Presymptomatic Testing

Carrier Identification

Pharmacogenomic Testing

List of Genetic Disorders by Event, Genetic Manifestation and Prevalence

Genetic Testing Delivery Models

Genetic Sequencing Approaches

Genetic Testing Market Witnesses Sluggish Growth during COVID-19, Set to Record Exponential Growth Post-COVID

Expanding Applications to Drive Genetic Testing Market

Regional Landscape

Prenatal Testing Market to Rise

Market Outlook

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 249 Featured)

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

Innovations

23andMe, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

AutoGenomics, Inc.

Biocartis NV

BioRad Laboratories

Cepheid Inc.

ELITech Group SAS

Illumina, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Luminex Corporation

Natera, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics AG

Roche Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Studies Indicate Possible Correlation between Genetic Variations Tied to Immunity and COVID-19 Severity

SEGMENT ANALYSIS

Prenatal Testing - Changing the World of Pregnancy Care

List of Available Prenatal Screening and Diagnostic Tests by Indication

Players in the Prenatal and New Born Genetic Testing Market

Conventional Invasive Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques - A Risky Affair

Emergence of Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnosis (NIPD)

Competition Intensifies in the NIPD Market

Select Commercially Available NIPD (Genetic) Tests for Aneuploidy in the US

Strain on Resources Prevent Wide Adoption of Expanded Carrier Sequencing

Predictive Diagnostics

Breast Cancer Gene Testing Market to Expand Strongly

Myriad Genetics - A Leader in Breast Cancer Testing

Discovery of Novel Biomarkers Crucial to Predictive Diagnostics

Pharmacogenomics Development Augurs Growth of Genetic Testing Market

MARKET TRENDS AND GROWTH DRIVERS

Genetic Testing Paves the Way for Personalized Medicine

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) - A Giant Leap in Genome Sequencing

Biomarker Discovery Leads to Advanced Genetic Testing

Select List of Available Tumor Markers

Immense Popularity of Ancestry Testing

Increasing Focus on Data Churning

Genetic Testing to Explode into Provider Workflow with Intriguing Use Cases

Primary Factors Responsible for Waning Interest in Direct-to Consumer Genetic Testing

Liquid Biopsy to Facilitate Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment

Hybrid Labs to Bridge Gap Between Traditional and DTC Models

Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Chromosomal Disorders Augments Demand for Cell-Free DNA Testing

Emergence of Rapid DNA Testing

Oncology - A Key Focus Area for Genetic Testing

Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand for Genetic Testing

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Use of Genomic Data in Clinical Settings to Gather Pace

The United States : Leading Market for Genetic Testing Globally

: Leading Market for Genetic Testing Globally Predictive Screening: Another Growth Area

Growing Relevance of Personalized Medicine Augurs Well

Rising Incidence of Cancer in the US: Driver for Cancer Genetic Testing

Estimated Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths in the US (2019)

Newborn Testing Gains Ground

Invasive Prenatal Diagnosis Gives Way to Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing

Coverage of NIPT in Average Risk Pregnancies Expands Target Market

Direct-to-Consumer Testing: A Growing Market

Favorable Reimbursement Policies

Favorable Insurance Coverage for Cystic Fibrosis Genetic Testing

Demographic Changes Offer Growth Opportunities

Skepticism Limits Widespread Adoption of Genetic Testing

Competitive Overview

Myriad Eyes Diversification and Expansion for Growth

Natera Holds Fort in the NIPT Market

Invitae Banks on Low Cost Solutions for Expanding Revenues

Regulatory Environment

Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act Boosts Genetic Testing

Stricter Regulations for DTC Genetic Testing

FDA Attempts to Put a Leash around Unapproved DTC Genetic Tests

Select Genetic Test Reimbursement Codes

Market Analytics

CANADA

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Spurs Genetic Testing Demand

Number of New Cancer Cases in Canada : 2019

: 2019 Regulatory Scenario

Market Analytics

JAPAN

Demographics Drive Market Growth

DTC Genetic Testing Regulatory Scenario

CHINA

Market Overview

China Attracts Domestic and Foreign Players

Strong Focus on Genomics

Genetic Testing to Reveal Real Talent in Children - A New Popular Application

China to Take Lead in Rapidly Growing Asian Genomics Market

to Take Lead in Rapidly Growing Asian Genomics Market Market Analytics

EUROPE

European Personalized Medicine Market to Exhibit Robust Growth

Aging Population to Drive Demand for Genetic Testing

Legislations/Regulatory Policies in Select European Countries

Legislations Governing Genetic Testing in Select European Countries

Rising Cancer Incidence Augurs Well for European Genetic Testing Market

Cancer Incidence in Europe : Number of New Cancer Cases (in Thousands) by Site for 2018

: Number of New Cancer Cases (in Thousands) by Site for 2018 GERMANY

Parliamentary Regulations

UNITED KINGDOM

Increased Support for Personalized Medicine to Drive Genetic Testing

SMIP for Pharmacogenomic Testing

Increasing Need for Less Risky Prenatal Diagnostic Methods in the UK

Principles for DTC Genetic Testing Laid out by HGC

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 249

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7km55v

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

