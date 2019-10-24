Global Genitourinary Partnering Deal Trends, Players and Financials Directory 2014-2019
Oct 24, 2019, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Genitourinary Partnering 2014-2019: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Genitourinary Partnering 2014 to 2019 provides the full collection of Genitourinary disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2014.
- Trends in Genitourinary partnering deals
- Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development
- Genitourinary partnering agreement structure
- Genitourinary partnering contract documents
- Top Genitourinary deals by value
- Most active Genitourinary dealmakers
Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.
The report takes readers through the comprehensive Genitourinary disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Genitourinary deals.
The report presents financial deal terms values for Genitourinary deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Genitourinary dealmaking trends.
Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.
Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Genitourinary dealmaking since 2014 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.
Chapter 3 includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates.
Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading Genitourinary deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. The chapter includes the top 25 most active Genitourinary dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to Genitourinary deals since 2014 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all Genitourinary partnering deals by specific Genitourinary target announced since 2014. The chapter is organized by specific Genitourinary therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Genitourinary partnering deals signed and announced since 2014. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Genitourinary partnering and dealmaking since 2014.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Genitourinary technologies and products.
In Global Genitourinary Partnering 2014 to 2019, available deals and contracts are listed by:
- Headline value
- Upfront payment value
- Royalty rate value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Technology type
- Specific therapy indication
Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What are the precise Genitourinary rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Genitourinary dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Genitourinary partnering over the years
2.3. Genitourinary partnering by deal type
2.4. Genitourinary partnering by industry sector
2.5. Genitourinary partnering by stage of development
2.6. Genitourinary partnering by technology type
2.7. Genitourinary partnering by therapeutic indication
Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Genitourinary partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Genitourinary partnering
3.3. Genitourinary partnering headline values
3.4. Genitourinary deal upfront payments
3.5. Genitourinary deal milestone payments
3.6. Genitourinary royalty rates
Chapter 4 - Leading Genitourinary deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in Genitourinary partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Genitourinary
4.4. Top Genitourinary deals by value
Chapter 5 - Genitourinary contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Genitourinary partnering deals where contract document available
Chapter 6 - Genitourinary dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by Genitourinary therapeutic target
Appendices
Appendix 1 - Directory of Genitourinary deals by company A-Z 2014 to 2019
Appendix 2 - Directory of Genitourinary deals by deal type 2014 to 2019
Appendix 3 - Directory of Genitourinary deals by stage of development 2014 to 2019
Appendix 4 - Directory of Genitourinary deals by technology type 2014 to 2019
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/igrv9h
