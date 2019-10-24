Global Genitourinary Partnering Deal Trends, Players and Financials Directory 2014-2019

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Genitourinary Partnering 2014-2019: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Genitourinary Partnering 2014 to 2019 provides the full collection of Genitourinary disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2014.

Trends in Genitourinary partnering deals

Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development

Genitourinary partnering agreement structure

Genitourinary partnering contract documents

Top Genitourinary deals by value

Most active Genitourinary dealmakers

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive Genitourinary disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Genitourinary deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for Genitourinary deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Genitourinary dealmaking trends.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.



Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Genitourinary dealmaking since 2014 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.



Chapter 3 includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates.



Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading Genitourinary deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. The chapter includes the top 25 most active Genitourinary dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to Genitourinary deals since 2014 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all Genitourinary partnering deals by specific Genitourinary target announced since 2014. The chapter is organized by specific Genitourinary therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Genitourinary partnering deals signed and announced since 2014. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Genitourinary partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Genitourinary technologies and products.



In Global Genitourinary Partnering 2014 to 2019, available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise Genitourinary rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Genitourinary dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Genitourinary partnering over the years

2.3. Genitourinary partnering by deal type

2.4. Genitourinary partnering by industry sector

2.5. Genitourinary partnering by stage of development

2.6. Genitourinary partnering by technology type

2.7. Genitourinary partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Genitourinary partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Genitourinary partnering

3.3. Genitourinary partnering headline values

3.4. Genitourinary deal upfront payments

3.5. Genitourinary deal milestone payments

3.6. Genitourinary royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading Genitourinary deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in Genitourinary partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Genitourinary

4.4. Top Genitourinary deals by value



Chapter 5 - Genitourinary contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Genitourinary partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Genitourinary dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by Genitourinary therapeutic target



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Directory of Genitourinary deals by company A-Z 2014 to 2019

Appendix 2 - Directory of Genitourinary deals by deal type 2014 to 2019

Appendix 3 - Directory of Genitourinary deals by stage of development 2014 to 2019

Appendix 4 - Directory of Genitourinary deals by technology type 2014 to 2019



Companies Mentioned



A1M Pharma

Acerus

Aceto Corporation

Acon Labs

Acurx Pharmaceuticals

AEterna Zentaris

Aetna

Akebia Therapeutics

AKESOgen

Alivio Therapeutics

Allegis Holdings

Allergan

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

AM-Pharma

American Diabetes Association

American Medical Systems

Amgen

Angion Biomedica

Anthem Bluecross

Anthera Pharmaceuticals

Applied Medical

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals

Arch Biopartners

Ardelyx

Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arkray USA

Arrevus

Ascend Therapeutics

Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma US

AstraZeneca

Astute Medical

Atara Biotherapeutics

Aytu BioScience

Aziyo Biologics

Baxter International

Beckman Coulter

Beijing Leadman Biochemistry

BioCad Holding

BioDerm

bioMerieux

BioPorto

BioSerenity

BioVectra

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boston Scientific

Bridge Medicines

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Caldera Pharmaceuticals

CamelBak

Cara Therapeutics

CARB-X

Cardio Renal Society of America

Casper Pharma

Celtic Biotech

ChemoCentryx

CJ Corp

Cleveland Clinic

Clinipace Worldwide

Codexis

Cogentix Medical

Collaborative Study Group

Columbia University

Control Flo Medical

Cook Biotech

Cook Medical

Corino Therapeutics

Covance

CrossBay Medical

Cryolife

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

CytoSorbents

Dalton Pharma Services

DaVita HealthCare Partners

Debiotech

Degania Silicone

Dignify Therapeutics

DILIsym Services

Dimerix Biosciences

DiscoveryBioMed

Distal Access

Duchesnay

Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne

EDAP TMS

EirGen Pharma

Elexopharm

EMD Serono

Endo International

Epigen Biosciences

Erasmus University Medical Center

Medical Center Everest Medicines

Evestra

Evotec

Fedora Pharmaceuticals

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Fimbrion Therapeutics

FirstString Research

Fortress Biotech

Fosun Pharmaceutical

Fougera Pharmaceuticals

Foundation for International Urogynecological Assistance

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

French Investment Fund

Frenova Renal Research

Fresenius Medical Care

FSC Laboratories

Gebro Pharma

Gedeon Richter

Geisinger Medical Center

GeneNews

Genewiz

Genzyme

George Washington University

GlaxoSmithKline

Goldfinch Bio

Government of Canada

Hainan Sihuan Pharmaceutical

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Harvard Stem Cell Institute

Healthy.io

Helix BioPharma

HemoCleanse

Hitachi Medical Systems Europe

Humana

Hydra Biosciences

HydroCision

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Idera Pharmaceuticals

IDIBELL

ImpediMed

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals

Innovation Network Corporation

Innovative Diagnostic Laboratory

Innovus Pharmaceuticals

Invitae

InVivo

Ion Channel Innovations

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Itochu

Janssen Research & Development

Japan Tobacco

Johns Hopkins University

Juventas Therapeutics

Karolinska Institute

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals

Kyorin Pharmaceutical

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

L&F Research

Laboratorios Q Pharma

La Jolla Pharmaceutical

Lavasta Pharma

LeMaitre Vascular

Lupus Foundation of America (LFA)

Luqa Pharmaceuticals

Mannin Research

Mar Cor Purification

Mariel Therapeutics

Massachusetts General Hospital

General Hospital Mayo Clinic

MD Anderson Cancer Center

MedCom

MediBeacon

MediGene

Medinova

Medipal Holdings

Medison Pharma

Medline Industries

Medpace

Medtronic

Meiji Seika

Melinta Therapeutics

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Menarini

Merck Sharpe & Dohme

Metabolon

Metamark Genetics

Methuselah Foundation

MicrobeDx

Minnesota Medical

Mironid

Mission Pharmacal

Mitobridge

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Murdoch Childrens Research Institute

NacuGen Therapeutics

Nashville Biosciences

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

National Institute of Child Health and Human Development

National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases

National Institutes of Health

National Kidney Registry

NCPC GeneTech

NephCure Kidney International

Nephrogenex

Nephros

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources

Nestle Health Science

NeuralStem

New York University School of Medicine

School of Medicine Nikkiso

Norgenix Pharmaceuticals

Noventure

Novo Nordisk

Nxstage Medical

OPKO Health

Organovo

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

Otsuka

Outpost Medicine

Oxford Immunotec

Palette Life Sciences

Pansend

Par Pharmaceutical

Patheon N.V.

Perlara

Pfizer

Phadia

Pharmacological research Institute Mario Negri

PharmaSwiss

Pharmstandard

Phosphate Therapeutics

Pierre Fabre

Piramal

PlugMed

Poiesis Medical

PPD

Precision Image Analysis

Premier Inc

Procept BioRobotics

Promepla

Promethera Biosciences

Prometic Life Sciences

Proteomics International

Purdue Pharma

PX Therapeutics

Q BioMed

Quebec Urological Association Foundation

Quimica Europea

Rambam Medical Center

RaNA Therapeutics

Rebiotix

Recordati

Recordati Espana

ReCor Medical

Relief Therapeutics

RenalSense

RenalytixAI

Renovar

RENX AI Labs

Resverlogix

Retrophin

RFSU

Rising Pharmaceuticals

Rockwell Medical

ROi (Resource Optimization & Innovation)

Roivant Sciences

Sanofi

Satellite Healthcare

Scanwell Health

Scohia Pharma

Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical

Shenzhen University

University Shionogi

Shire Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers

Sinovant Sciences

SOM Biotech

Sonacare Medical

South Coast Specialty Compounding

Specialty Renal Products

Sphingotec

Stanford University

Stem Cell Network

Stryker

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

Symic Biomedical

Syneron

Takeda Pharmaceutical

TARIS Biomedical

Teijin

TekMed

Teleflex

The Medicines Company

toSense

Tufts Medical Center

Tulane University

twoXAR

Unilife

UniQuest

United Medical Systems (UMS)

University of Bristol

University of California

San Diego

University of California Los Angeles

University of Cambridge

University of Michigan

University of Sheffield

University of South Carolina

University of South Carolina Research Foundation

Research Foundation Urigen

UroGen Pharma

Urovant Sciences

USMD Holdings

Vanderbilt University

Variant Pharmaceuticals

VenatoRx

Vifor-Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma Ltd

Vifor Pharma

Viracor-IBT

ViveBio

Vivione Biosciences

Vizient

Womens Choice Pharmaceuticals

Wuxi Apptec Laboratory Services

Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust

Xortx Pharma

Yale University

Yung Shin Pharm

Zenalux Biomedical

Zenyaku Kogyo

