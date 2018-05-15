Global Genome Editing Market 2018-2022 - Global Initiatives Encouraging Proteomics Research

DUBLIN, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Genome Editing Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global genome editing market to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Genome Editing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in applications of genome editing in therapeutics. The increasing application of genome engineering in treating chronic ailments and therapeutics will be one of the key factors fueling the growth of genome editing market during the next few years. With the continuous prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases such as hepatitis, tuberculosis, malaria, HIV/AIDS, and others, the application of genome editing in treating these ailments has increased considerably in the recent years.
One trend in the market is global initiatives encouraging proteomics research. To understand proteins through the exchange of knowledge and molecular biology techniques involved in proteomics research, several research and academic institutions are collaborating to launch different crispr cas9 gene editing tools and technology.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of trained laboratory professionals. To obtain reliable results, experiments involving genome editing require accurate analysis and interpretation of results. Correlation of experimental results with the hypothesis of the experiments is equally important.
Key vendors
- Genscript
- Horizon Discovery Group
- Lonza
- Merck KGaA
- Sangamo Therapeutics
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies
- Academic institutes and research laboratories
- CROs
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Technological advancement in genome editing tools
- Global initiatives encouraging proteomics research
- Advances in genome editing tools to improve development of vaccines
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xm2lf3/global_genome?w=5
