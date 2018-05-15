Global Genome Editing Market 2018-2022 - Global Initiatives Encouraging Proteomics Research

The global genome editing market to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Genome Editing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in applications of genome editing in therapeutics. The increasing application of genome engineering in treating chronic ailments and therapeutics will be one of the key factors fueling the growth of genome editing market during the next few years. With the continuous prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases such as hepatitis, tuberculosis, malaria, HIV/AIDS, and others, the application of genome editing in treating these ailments has increased considerably in the recent years.

One trend in the market is global initiatives encouraging proteomics research. To understand proteins through the exchange of knowledge and molecular biology techniques involved in proteomics research, several research and academic institutions are collaborating to launch different crispr cas9 gene editing tools and technology.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of trained laboratory professionals. To obtain reliable results, experiments involving genome editing require accurate analysis and interpretation of results. Correlation of experimental results with the hypothesis of the experiments is equally important.



Genscript

Horizon Discovery Group

Lonza

Merck KGaA

Sangamo Therapeutics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

