Global Genomics Market Analysis Report 2023: An $83.1 Billion Market by 2028 from $46.2 Billion in 2023 - Opportunities in the Use of Genomics in Specialized/Personalized Medicine

News provided by

Research and Markets

02 Jun, 2023, 17:45 ET

DUBLIN, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Genomics Market by Product & Service (Consumables, Instrument, System & Software), Technology (Sequencing, PCR, Microarray), Study Type (Epigenomics, Biomarker Discovery), Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostic, Agriculture) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global genomics market is projected to reach USD 83.1 billion by 2028 from USD 46.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.

Continuous developments in sequencing technologies and a better understanding of genomics have increased the efficiency of biomarkers in disease detection.

Since precise diagnosis and personalized medicine increase survival rates as well as reduce the financial burden on national health insurance programs, governments across the globe are making significant investments in genome sciences, and key players in the genomics market are increasingly collaborating with each other as well as with smaller players, biopharmaceutical companies, and other end users to expand their product offerings across the globe which is promoting market growth.

However, dearth of skilled players, ethical issues and the issues associated with secure storage of large volume genomics data is hampering market growth.

Consumables & Reagents is expected to account for the largest share for product and services segment.

Based on product and service, the genomics market is segmented into consumables and reagents, services, and instruments, systems, and software. In 2022, the consumables and reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the genomics market.

The growing applications of genomics in various fields, such as diagnostics, personalized medicine, and drug discovery, animal research, are expected to boost the market for consumables and reagents during the forecast period.

The microarrays segment accounted for the lowest market growth of the technology segment in the genomics market

On the basis of technology, the genomics market is segmented into sequencing, PCR, microarrays, flow cytometry, and other technologies. In 2022, microarray technology accounted for the lowest market growth.

Microarray technology has applications in gene discovery, disease diagnosis, drug discovery, cancer research, and toxicological research. However, the increasing adoption of sequencing technologies will limit the growth of this market to a certain extent.

Europe is the second largest region in the genomics market

After North America, In Europe, extensive developments in genomics, the launch of NGS-based diagnostic tests, and collaborations among industry players and research institutes for the use of genomics products are projected to drive market growth in the region.

Competitive landscape

Prominent Players of the genomics market are Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland).

Premium Insights

  • Rising Prevalence of Genetic Disorders to Drive Market
  • Consumables and Reagents Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2022
  • Drug Discovery and Development Segment Will Continue to Dominate Market in 2028
  • China to Register Highest Growth During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Government Funding to Support Genomics Projects
  • Rising Incidence and Prevalence of Viral Diseases and Genetic Disorders
  • Growing Incidence of Cancer and Increasing Applications of Next-Generation Sequencing in Cancer Research
  • Robust Investments in Genomics Startups
  • Growing Applications of Genomics

Opportunities

  • Use of Genomics in Specialized/Personalized Medicine

Challenges

  • Ethical Issues
  • Dearth of Trained Professionals
  • Secure Storage of Large Volumes of Sequenced Data

Trends

  • Partnerships and Collaborations for Technological Advancements in Genomics
  • AI in Genomics

Technology Analysis

  • Comparison of Sanger Sequencing and Ngs
  • Comparison of Pcr Technologies

Company Profiles

Major Players

  • Illumina, Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Qiagen N.V.
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • Perkinelmer Inc.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Eurofins Scientific
  • Pacific Biosciences
  • Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC
  • Takara Bio Inc.
  • Bgi Group
  • Eppendorf AG
  • Merck KGaA
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • 23Andme, Inc.
  • 10X Genomics
  • New England Biolabs
  • Promega Corporation
  • Creative Biogene
  • Novogene Co. Ltd.
  • Ultima Genomics, Inc.
  • Freenome Holdings, Inc.

Other Players

  • Quest Diagnostics
  • Myriad Genetics, Inc.
  • Personalis, Inc.
  • Helix Opco, LLC
  • Polaris Genomics
  • Phalanx Biotech Group
  • Genomiqa Pty Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kzus24

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global AI for Digital Content Services Market Analysis Report 2023: ChatGPT Sparks Public Awareness of and Growth Opportunities for AI Platforms, Start ups, Cloud Providers, and Dataset Vendors

Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Passenger Vehicles Market Report 2023-2037: Industry Driven by Infrastructure Availability and Market Synergies

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.