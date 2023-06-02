Global Genomics Market Analysis Report 2023: An $83.1 Billion Market by 2028 from $46.2 Billion in 2023 - Opportunities in the Use of Genomics in Specialized/Personalized Medicine

02 Jun, 2023, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Genomics Market by Product & Service (Consumables, Instrument, System & Software), Technology (Sequencing, PCR, Microarray), Study Type (Epigenomics, Biomarker Discovery), Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostic, Agriculture) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global genomics market is projected to reach USD 83.1 billion by 2028 from USD 46.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.
Continuous developments in sequencing technologies and a better understanding of genomics have increased the efficiency of biomarkers in disease detection.
Since precise diagnosis and personalized medicine increase survival rates as well as reduce the financial burden on national health insurance programs, governments across the globe are making significant investments in genome sciences, and key players in the genomics market are increasingly collaborating with each other as well as with smaller players, biopharmaceutical companies, and other end users to expand their product offerings across the globe which is promoting market growth.
However, dearth of skilled players, ethical issues and the issues associated with secure storage of large volume genomics data is hampering market growth.
Consumables & Reagents is expected to account for the largest share for product and services segment.
Based on product and service, the genomics market is segmented into consumables and reagents, services, and instruments, systems, and software. In 2022, the consumables and reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the genomics market.
The growing applications of genomics in various fields, such as diagnostics, personalized medicine, and drug discovery, animal research, are expected to boost the market for consumables and reagents during the forecast period.
The microarrays segment accounted for the lowest market growth of the technology segment in the genomics market
On the basis of technology, the genomics market is segmented into sequencing, PCR, microarrays, flow cytometry, and other technologies. In 2022, microarray technology accounted for the lowest market growth.
Microarray technology has applications in gene discovery, disease diagnosis, drug discovery, cancer research, and toxicological research. However, the increasing adoption of sequencing technologies will limit the growth of this market to a certain extent.
Europe is the second largest region in the genomics market
After North America, In Europe, extensive developments in genomics, the launch of NGS-based diagnostic tests, and collaborations among industry players and research institutes for the use of genomics products are projected to drive market growth in the region.
Competitive landscape
Prominent Players of the genomics market are Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland).
