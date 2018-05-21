Global Geocells Market Forecasts 2018-2022: High-Cost Savings In Road Construction and Maintenance is a Major Growth Driver

DUBLIN, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Geocells Market by Raw Material (High-density Polyethylene, Polypropylene), Design Type (Perforated, and Non-Perforated), Application (Load Support, Channel & Slope Protection, Retention of Walls), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The geocells market is projected to reach USD 588.9 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 8% from 2017 to 2022. One of the most significant factors driving the growth of the geocells market is the increased demand for geocells in infrastructural activities.
However, quality control is one of the major issues in developing economies, which include standards for testing facilities and technology and the awareness about the product is not widespread in developing economies, and the construction standards do not incorporate geocells as a basic construction material. Furthermore, lack of autonomous and competent regulatory authorities in line with international authorities and fabric associations restricts the growth of the market in these countries.
Among raw materials, the HDPE segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the geocells market in 2017, in terms of value and volume. Owing to its excellent properties, such as chemical resistance, ultraviolet protection, high durability, and inherent flexibility, HDPE geocells are commonly used in applications such as slope & channel protection, ground stabilization, and shoreline protection.
The geocells market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume. China and India are key markets for geocells in the Asia Pacific region. The increased demand for geocells for infrastructural activities is projected to drive the geocells market in the region.
Key companies profiled in this market research report include Strata Systems (US), PRS Geo-Technologies (UK), Presto Geosystems (US), Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V. (Netherlands), TMP Geosynthetics (China), Terram Geosynthetics-now part of Berry Plastics (UK), and BOSTD Geosynthetics Qingdao (China).
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Years Considered for the Study
1.4 Currency
1.5 Unit Considered
1.6 Limitations
1.7 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources
2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights
2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Data Triangulation
2.4 Assumptions
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities In the Geocells Market
4.2 Geocells Market, By Raw Material
4.3 Geocells Market, By Design Type
4.4 Geocells Market, By Region
4.5 Geocells Market Size, By Application
4.6 North America Geocells Market, By Application and Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 High-Cost Savings In Road Construction and Maintenance
5.2.1.2 Increasing Usage of Geocells In Channel & Slope Protection
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Volatile Raw Material Prices
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Infrastructural Development Activities In Emerging Economies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Quality Control Across Developing Countries
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
6 Macroeconomic Indicators
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Real GDP Growth Rate Forecast of Major Economies
6.3 Total Road Spending
7 Geocells Market, By Design Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Perforated Geocells
7.3 Non-Perforated Geocells
8 Geocells Market, By Raw Material
8.1 Introduction
8.2 HDPE
8.3 PP
8.4 Others
9 Geocells Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Load Support
9.3 Channel & Slope Protection
9.4 Retention of Walls
9.5 Others
10 Geocells Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 UK
10.3.2 Italy
10.3.3 Spain
10.3.4 Rest of Europe
10.4 APAC
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 South Korea
10.4.5 Rest of APAC
10.5 Middle East, Africa, and South America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 South Africa
10.5.3 Rest of Middle East, Africa, and South America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Ranking of Key Players
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Expansions
11.3.2 Divestments
11.3.3 Projects
11.3.4 New Product Developments
11.3.5 R&D
11.3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Strata Systems
12.2 PRS Geo-Technologies
12.3 Presto Geosystems
12.4 Ten Cate
12.5 Terram Geosynthetics
12.6 Officine Maccaferri Spa
12.7 TMP Geosynthetics
12.8 BOSTD Geosynthetics Qingdao
12.9 Flexituff International Limited
12.10 GEO Products, LLC
12.11 Other Key Players
12.11.1 ABG Ltd.
12.11.2 Anhui Huifeng New Synthetic Materials Co. Ltd.
12.11.3 Armtec LP
12.11.4 Ceteau Group
12.11.5 Fibertex Nonwoven
12.11.6 Miakom
12.11.7 Prestorus, LLC
12.11.8 SABK International Est.
12.11.9 Wall Tag Pte Ltd.
