Global Geocells Market Forecasts 2018-2022: High-Cost Savings In Road Construction and Maintenance is a Major Growth Driver

The geocells market is projected to reach USD 588.9 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 8% from 2017 to 2022. One of the most significant factors driving the growth of the geocells market is the increased demand for geocells in infrastructural activities.

However, quality control is one of the major issues in developing economies, which include standards for testing facilities and technology and the awareness about the product is not widespread in developing economies, and the construction standards do not incorporate geocells as a basic construction material. Furthermore, lack of autonomous and competent regulatory authorities in line with international authorities and fabric associations restricts the growth of the market in these countries.

Among raw materials, the HDPE segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the geocells market in 2017, in terms of value and volume. Owing to its excellent properties, such as chemical resistance, ultraviolet protection, high durability, and inherent flexibility, HDPE geocells are commonly used in applications such as slope & channel protection, ground stabilization, and shoreline protection.

The geocells market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume. China and India are key markets for geocells in the Asia Pacific region. The increased demand for geocells for infrastructural activities is projected to drive the geocells market in the region.

Key companies profiled in this market research report include Strata Systems (US), PRS Geo-Technologies (UK), Presto Geosystems (US), Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V. (Netherlands), TMP Geosynthetics (China), Terram Geosynthetics-now part of Berry Plastics (UK), and BOSTD Geosynthetics Qingdao (China).



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In the Geocells Market

4.2 Geocells Market, By Raw Material

4.3 Geocells Market, By Design Type

4.4 Geocells Market, By Region

4.5 Geocells Market Size, By Application

4.6 North America Geocells Market, By Application and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High-Cost Savings In Road Construction and Maintenance

5.2.1.2 Increasing Usage of Geocells In Channel & Slope Protection

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatile Raw Material Prices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Infrastructural Development Activities In Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Quality Control Across Developing Countries

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Real GDP Growth Rate Forecast of Major Economies

6.3 Total Road Spending



7 Geocells Market, By Design Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Perforated Geocells

7.3 Non-Perforated Geocells



8 Geocells Market, By Raw Material

8.1 Introduction

8.2 HDPE

8.3 PP

8.4 Others



9 Geocells Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Load Support

9.3 Channel & Slope Protection

9.4 Retention of Walls

9.5 Others



10 Geocells Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.2 Italy

10.3.3 Spain

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 APAC

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.5 Rest of APAC

10.5 Middle East, Africa, and South America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 South Africa

10.5.3 Rest of Middle East, Africa, and South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking of Key Players

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Expansions

11.3.2 Divestments

11.3.3 Projects

11.3.4 New Product Developments

11.3.5 R&D

11.3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Strata Systems

12.2 PRS Geo-Technologies

12.3 Presto Geosystems

12.4 Ten Cate

12.5 Terram Geosynthetics

12.6 Officine Maccaferri Spa

12.7 TMP Geosynthetics

12.8 BOSTD Geosynthetics Qingdao

12.9 Flexituff International Limited

12.10 GEO Products, LLC

12.11 Other Key Players

12.11.1 ABG Ltd.

12.11.2 Anhui Huifeng New Synthetic Materials Co. Ltd.

12.11.3 Armtec LP

12.11.4 Ceteau Group

12.11.5 Fibertex Nonwoven

12.11.6 Miakom

12.11.7 Prestorus, LLC

12.11.8 SABK International Est.

12.11.9 Wall Tag Pte Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sxj89h/global_geocells?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-geocells-market-forecasts-2018-2022-high-cost-savings-in-road-construction-and-maintenance-is-a-major-growth-driver-300651810.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

