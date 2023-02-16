Global Geopolymer Market Report 2023 to 2028: Players Include PCI Augsburg, Rocla, Wagners, Universal Enterprise and Schlumberger

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Geopolymer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global geopolymer market size reached US$ 6.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 19 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.18% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

Imerys Group

Milliken & Company Inc.

PCI Augsburg GMBH

Rocla

Wagners

Universal Enterprise

Schlumberger Ltd

Murray & Roberts Cementation Co. Ltd

Banah UK Ltd

Zeobond Pty Ltd

Uretek

BASF

Corning Inc.

Nu-Core

Pyromeral Systems

Airbus

Geopolymers are inorganic ceramic materials characterized by networks of mineral molecules linked with covalent bonds. They can be classified into two groups, namely, pure inorganic and hybrid (organic-inorganic) geopolymers.

Although geopolymers like obsidian occur naturally, they can also be synthesized chemically. Geopolymers have an amorphous microstructure at room temperature owing to which they have high heat resistance and can be used for thermal insulation.

Commercially produced geopolymers are currently used in fire and heat resistant coatings and adhesives, medicinal applications, high-temperature ceramics, and toxic and radioactive waste encapsulation.



Geopolymers offer advantages such as high strength, ultra-porosity, low drying shrinkage, low creep and acid resistance. On account of these properties, they are used to substitute Portland cement as a binder in concrete. They are also utilized for repairing bridges, tunnels, roads, and in the rehabilitation of pipes and structures in the civil infrastructure, oil and gas, and chemical industries.

Moreover, geopolymers are cheaper than Portland cement, and their production emits lesser carbon dioxide. With rising environmental regulations and emission strain on the cement industry, the demand for geopolymers is increasing. Furthermore, factors such as technological developments and innovations in the construction sector are also contributing to the growth of the global geopolymer market.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global geopolymer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global geopolymer industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global geopolymer market?

What is the breakup of the global geopolymer market on the basis of application?

What is the breakup of the global geopolymer market on the basis of end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global geopolymer market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global geopolymer market?

What is the structure of the global geopolymer market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global geopolymer market?

How are geopolymers manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Geopolymer Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Application

6.1 Cement and Concrete

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Furnace and Reactor Insulators

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Composites

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Decorative Artifacts

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

7.1 Building Construction

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Infrastructure

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Industrial

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Art and Decoration

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Asia Pacific

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 North America

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Global Geopolymer Industry: SWOT Analysis



10 Global Geopolymer Industry: Value Chain Analysis



11 Global Geopolymer Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Global Geopolymer Industry: Price Analysis



13 Geopolymer Manufacturing Process

13.1 Product Overview

13.2 Raw Material Requirements

13.3 Manufacturing Process

13.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

