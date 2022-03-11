Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Markets Report 2022-2026 - Rise of Geospatial Imagery Analytics Technologies and Increasing Competition Driving Growth

DUBLIN, March 11, 2022

The geospatial imagery analytics market is projected to grow from USD 9.1 billion in 2021 to USD 37.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 32.8% during the forecast period.

The key factors driving the growth of this market include the rise of geospatial imagery analytics technologies and the increasing competition.



The spread of COVID-19 has been disrupting the world, businesses, and economies and has impacted the way of living of the masses and approaches adopted by enterprises for their business management. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all the elements of the technology sector.

The hardware business is predicted to have the most impact in the IT industry. Due to the slowdown of the hardware supply and the reduced manufacturing capacity, the IT infrastructure growth has slowed down. The software and service businesses are also expected to slow down for a short span of time. However, the adoption of collaborative applications, location-based applications, security solutions, big data, and AI is set to witness an increase in the remaining part of the year.

The pandemic has affected the geospatial imagery analytics market, but companies are still leveraging geospatial imagery analytics solutions and hardware for facility management, virus tracking, people tracking and management, and smart quarantining. Governments, as well as private companies across verticals, are adopting geospatial imagery analytics solutions to keep citizens indoors as well as track them.



Cloud segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period

The Geospatial imagery analytics market is bifurcated on the basis of cloud and on-premises. The market size of the cloud deployment mode is estimated to be larger and projected to have a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The cloud-based deployment helps businesses more efficiently process and report data findings, enhance collaboration, and enable decision-makers to get faster access to business intelligence leading to its higher adoption in the Geospatial imagery analytics market.



Large Enterprises segment to hold a larger market share during the forecast period

The Large Enterprises segment is a faster-growing segment in the Geospatial imagery analytics market during the forecast period as cloud-based solutions and services help them improve business performance and enhance productivity.

The adoption of Geospatial imagery analytics solution and services among large enterprises is high due to the ever-increasing adoption of the cloud, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.



Among regions, North America to hold largest market share during the forecast period

North America is expected to dominate the market due to early technology adoption and the presence of a large number of solution providers.

The growing technology investments and improving penetration of the retail and manufacturing vertical are expected to drive the market growth of APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India have displayed ample growth opportunities in the Geospatial imagery analytics market.

Competitive Landscape



Major vendors offering geospatial imagery analytics solutions and services across the globe are

Google

Microsoft

Oracle

L3Harris Corporation

Hexagon AB

ESRI

TomTom

Trimble

Alteryx

RMSI

Maxar Technologies

Ola

Planet Labs

Orbital Insight

UrtheCast

Geocento

Sparkgeo

Mapidea

ZillionInfo

Geospin

OneView

Boston Geospatial

SafeGraph

Hydrosat

GeoVerra

Slingshot Aerospace

Premium Insights

Increasing Adoption of Geospatial Technologies to Boost Market Growth

Defense and Security Segment to Hold Largest Market Size During Forecast Period

North America to Hold the Largest Market Share in 2021

to Hold the Largest Market Share in 2021 Disaster Management and Defense and Security to Hold Largest Market Shares in 2021

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise of Geospatial Imagery Analytics Technologies

Competitive Advantage

Restraints

Lack of Expertise

Regulations and Legal Issues

Opportunities

Overcoming the Lacunae of Conventional Data Collecting and Tracking Methods

Increasing Implementation of 5G Networks

Challenges

Integration of Geospatial Imagery Analytics Data with Enterprise Solutions

Reluctance to Adopt Advanced Analytics Technologies

Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market: COVID-19 Impact

Geospatial Imagery Analytics: Evolution

Case Study Analysis

Defence and Security: Case Study - Geocento's Ship Detection and Monitoring the Seven Seas

Healthcare and Life Sciences: Case Study - Carto Analyzes England's Response to COVID-19 By Using Data and Maps

Insurance: Case Study - Esri Empowers Insurance Industry in India

Energy, Utilities, and Natural Resources: Case Study - Geospoc Detects Solar Panel Anomaly

Engineering and Construction: Case Study - Geospin's Analysis for Charging Infrastructure

Government: Case Study - L3Harris Helped an Australian City Council for Tree Inventory for Leveraging Deep Learning

Environmental Monitoring: Case Study - Hexagon Monitors the Forest Cover Changes in Madhya Pradesh, India

Mining and Manufacturing: Case Study - Photosat Monitors the Oil Sands Mines of Alberta, Canada

Agriculture: Case Study - Geospoc Monitors Crop Health, Growth, and Yield

Supply/Value Chain Analysis

Pricing Model Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Technology Analysis

Artificial Intelligence and Geospatial Imagery Analytics

Machine Learning and Geospatial Imagery Analytics

Internet of Things and Geospatial Imagery Analytics

Cloud Computing and Geospatial Imagery Analytics

Blockchain and Geospatial Imagery Analytics

Regulatory Implications

Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

California Consumer Privacy Act

Personal Data Protection Act

Open Geospatial Consortium

World Wide Web Consortium

