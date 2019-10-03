Global Geospatial Solutions Markets to 2027: Rising Use of LBS, AI, Automation, Cloud, IoT, and Miniaturization of Sensors

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Geospatial Solutions - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Geospatial Solutions market accounted for $207.55 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $741.65 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors such as rising use of Lbs, digital revolution such as AI, automation, cloud, IoT, and miniaturization of sensors and advancements in technologies with the introduction big data analytics are driving the market growth. However, limited availability of skilled staff and regulations and legal issues act as the restraining factors for the market growth. Moreover, the development of 4D GIS software and development of the GIS industry using new and upcoming technologies such as 3D, AR, and VR will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market.

Geospatial solutions involve setting up geospatial data models and solutions along with a wide range of domains. They facilitate a high quality, productive workflow and data exchange to drive efficiency, productivity, safety by integrating sensors, field applications, real-time communications, field and back-office processing, modelling, and analytics. The result is rich accurate data that can be transformed into the intelligence required to make decisions.

By technology, earth observation segment observes the planet for changes in all things, from temperature to forestation to ice sheet inclusion. This is possible through satellite imagery, Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR), and other related advancements. With the development of these advancements, this specific segment market is additionally expected to grow.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Increasing integration of these technologies into mainline innovations is probably a key component driving the market in North America. This, along with the easy availability of geospatial innovation in developed nations such as the US and Canada, will surely positively boost the market in the region.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Some of the key players in Geospatial Solutions market include



Trimble

Topcon Positioning Systems

Telnav

Snc-Lavalin

Pitney Bowes

Oracle

Microsoft

Maxar Technologies

IBM

Hexagon Geospatial

Here Technologies

Harris Corporation

Google

Geospatial Corporation

Bentley

Baidu

Apple

Amazon

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Geospatial Solutions Market, By Solution Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Service

5.3 Hardware

5.4 Software



6 Global Geospatial Solutions Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Earth Observation

6.3 Scanning

6.4 Geospatial Analytics

6.5 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) & Positioning



7 Global Geospatial Solutions Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Geovisualization

7.3 Surveying & Mapping

7.4 Planning & Analysis

7.5 Asset Management

7.6 Other Applications



8 Global Geospatial Solutions Market, By End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Natural Resource

8.3 Defense & Intelligence

8.4 Business

8.5 Utility

8.6 Transportation

8.7 Infrastructural Development

8.8 Other End-Users



9 Global Geospatial Solutions Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r7tdo8



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

