Global Geosynthetics Market 2018-2022 - Leading Vendors are Asahi Kasei, Koninklijke Ten Cate, Leggett & Platt, Low & Bonar, NAUE & Officine Maccaferri

The "Global Geosynthetics Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global geosynthetics market to grow at a CAGR of 10.37% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Geosynthetics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is development of robust geomembranes. Geometrics are used in a wide variety of applications such as liners of waste and radioactive, and hazardous materials and water conveyance canals.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in awareness about environmental protection. Environmental protection and sustainable development have emerged as important factors for many nations. More than 20 global environmental treaties have been signed, and hundreds of regional, bilateral agreements have been made to protect the environment.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increased dependence on government authorization. The dependence on government authorization for certain projects hampers the demand for geosynthetics. Companies need prior government approval and other statutory approvals to undertake projects pertaining to the disposal and containment of industrial waste.
Key vendors
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Koninklijke Ten Cate
- Leggett & Platt
- Low & Bonar
- NAUE
- Officine Maccaferri
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Global geosynthetics market for geotextiles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global geosynthetics market for geomembrane - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global geosynthetics market for geogrids - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global geosynthetics market for others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Geosynthetics market in APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Geosynthetics market in EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Geosynthetics market in Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Development of robust geomembranes
- Increase in R&D activities
- Rise in popularity of natural fiber geotextiles
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
- Key market vendors
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Koninklijke Ten Cate
- Leggett & Platt
- Low & Bonar
- NAUE
- Officine Maccaferri
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g4j7sx/global?w=5
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-geosynthetics-market-2018-2022---leading-vendors-are-asahi-kasei-koninklijke-ten-cate-leggett--platt-low--bonar-naue--officine-maccaferri-300656507.html
