Global Geosynthetics Market 2018-2022 - Leading Vendors are Asahi Kasei, Koninklijke Ten Cate, Leggett & Platt, Low & Bonar, NAUE & Officine Maccaferri

The global geosynthetics market to grow at a CAGR of 10.37% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Geosynthetics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is development of robust geomembranes. Geometrics are used in a wide variety of applications such as liners of waste and radioactive, and hazardous materials and water conveyance canals.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in awareness about environmental protection. Environmental protection and sustainable development have emerged as important factors for many nations. More than 20 global environmental treaties have been signed, and hundreds of regional, bilateral agreements have been made to protect the environment.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increased dependence on government authorization. The dependence on government authorization for certain projects hampers the demand for geosynthetics. Companies need prior government approval and other statutory approvals to undertake projects pertaining to the disposal and containment of industrial waste.

Key vendors

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Koninklijke Ten Cate

Leggett & Platt

Low & Bonar

NAUE

Officine Maccaferri

