Global Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market 2019-2027

The Global Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring (GTIM) Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing investments in oil & gas and R&D, rising in government regulations across the globe and increasing the demand by a number of projects that are deploying the market.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Technology Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Investments in Oil & Gas and R & D

3.1.2 Rising in Government Regulations Across the Globe

3.1.3 Increasing the Demand by Number of Projects that are Deploying the Market

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Geotechnical Instrumentation And Monitoring (GTIM) Market, By Networking Technology

4.1 Wireless Network Technology

4.2 Wired Network Technology



5 Geotechnical Instrumentation And Monitoring (GTIM) Market, By Instrumentation

5.1 Rainfall Gauges

5.2 Measurement of Lateral Deformation

5.3 Monitoring Pore Water Pressures

5.3.1 Wells

5.3.2 Moisture Probes

5.3.3 Time Domain Reflectometry (TDR)

5.3.4 Pneumatic

5.3.5 Vibrating Wire Piezometers (VWP)

5.3.6 Hydraulic Standpipes

5.4 Vertical Deformation Measurement

5.4.1 Plates

5.4.2 Gauges (Hydraulic and Vibrating Wire)

5.4.3 Magnetic Extensometers

5.4.4 Settlement Cells

5.4.5 Spider Magnets

5.4.6 Horizontal Profile Gauges

5.4.6.1 Pull-Through Cable

5.4.6.2 Control Cable

5.4.6.3 Horizontal Cable

5.5 Settlement Gauges

5.6 Magnetic Extensometers

5.7 Settlement Plates and Survey Markers

5.7.1 Base Plate

5.7.2 Extension Pipes

5.8 Horizontal Profile Gauge

5.9 Other Instrumentations



6 Geotechnical Instrumentation And Monitoring (GTIM) Market, By Step

6.1 Instrument Installation

6.2 Data Analysis

6.3 Reporting

6.4 Monitoring



7 Geotechnical Instrumentation And Monitoring (GTIM) Market, By Structure

7.1 Dams

7.2 Tunnels and Bridges

7.3 Buildings and Utilities

7.4 Other Structures



8 Geotechnical Instrumentation And Monitoring (GTIM) Market, By Technique

8.1 Pore Water Pressure

8.1.1 Slope Stability

8.2 Soil Stresses

8.2.1 Rock Stability

8.2.2 Soil Stability

8.3 Vertical Deformation

8.4 Lateral Deformation



9 Geotechnical Instrumentation And Monitoring (GTIM) Market, By Type of Offering

9.1 Software

9.2 Services

9.2.1 Real-Time Monitoring Services

9.2.2 Mitigation Services

9.2.3 Data Analysis

9.2.4 Rental and Related Services

9.2.5 Designing and Installation Services

9.3 Hardware

9.3.1 Sensors

9.3.2 Extensometers

9.3.3 Data Acquisition Systems

9.3.4 Piezometers

9.3.5 Inclinometers

9.3.6 Other Hardwares



10 Geotechnical Instrumentation And Monitoring (GTIM) Market, By Application

10.1 Soil Stresses

10.2 Vertical Deformation

10.3 Pore Water Pressure

10.4 Lateral Deformation



11 Geotechnical Instrumentation And Monitoring (GTIM) Market, By End User

11.1 Mining

11.2 Oil and Gas

11.3 Construction and Infrastructure

11.4 Energy and Power

11.5 Agriculture

11.6 Other End Users



12 Geotechnical Instrumentation And Monitoring (GTIM) Market, By Geography

12.1 North America

12.1.1 US

12.1.2 Canada

12.1.3 Mexico

12.2 Europe

12.2.1 France

12.2.2 Germany

12.2.3 Italy

12.2.4 Spain

12.2.5 UK

12.2.6 Rest of Europe

12.3 Asia Pacific

12.3.1 China

12.3.2 Japan

12.3.3 India

12.3.4 Australia

12.3.5 New Zealand

12.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.4 Middle East

12.4.1 Saudi Arabia

12.4.2 UAE

12.4.3 Rest of Middle East

12.5 Latin America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Rest of Latin America

12.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

12.6.1 South Africa

12.6.2 Others



13 Key Player Activities

13.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

13.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

13.3 Product Launch & Expansions

13.4 Other Activities



14 Leading Companies

14.1 Nova Metrix LLC

14.2 Fugro

14.3 Geocomp Corporation

14.4 Deep Excavation LLC

14.5 DST Consulting Engineers Inc

14.6 Cowi A/S

14.7 James Fisher and Sons PLC

14.8 Monitoring Solution Providers Pte Ltd

14.9 Keller Group PLC

14.10 Geokon, Incorporated

14.11 RST Instruments Ltd.

14.12 Sisgeo S.R.L.

14.13 Coffey International

14.14 S. W. Cole Engineering, Inc

14.15 WJ Groundwater Limited

14.16 Geotechnics Limited

14.17 EKO Instruments



