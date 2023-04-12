Global Geothermal Heat Pump Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $23.5 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.9%

DUBLIN, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Geothermal Heat Pump Market (2023-2028) by Type, Refrigerant Type, Rated Capacity, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Geothermal Heat Pump Market is estimated to be USD 14.04 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 23.55 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.90%.



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors.

There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding growth and reducing the risks.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Geothermal Heat Pump Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Geothermal Heat Pump Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Construction Activity

Increase in Demand for Energy-Efficient Solution

Increasing Contribution of Heat Pump Technology to Reduce Carbon Footprint

Government Laws and Subsides to Enhance Energy Efficiency

Restraints

Less Awareness Regarding Advantages Associated with Heat Pumps in Emerging Economics

Opportunities

Increasing Integration of IoT and Other Advanced Technologies with Heat Pumps

Increase in Popularity of Geothermal Heat Pump Technology

Challenges

Increasing High Initial Cost Setup

Market Segmentation



The Global Geothermal Heat Pump Market is segmented based on Type, Refrigerant Type, Rated Capacity, Application, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Air-To-Air Heat Pump, Air-To-Water Heat Pump, Water Source Heat Pump, Ground Source Heat Pump, and Hybrid Heat Pump.

By Refrigerant Type, the market is classified into R410A, R407C, R744, and Others.

By Rated Capacity, the market is classified into Up to 10KW, 10-20 KW, 20-30 KW, and Above 30 KW.

By Application, the market is classified into Residential, Commercial, and Industrial.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle East & Africa , and Asia-Pacific .

Companies Mentioned

Bard HVAC

Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems

Carrier Global

ClimateMaster, Inc.

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Denso Corp.

Ecoforest

Fujitsu General

Ingersoll Rand (Trane)

(Trane) Kensa Heat Pumps

Lennox International

LG Electronics

Maritime Geothermal

Midea Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

NIBE

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch LLC

Samsung Electronics UK Ltd.

Spectrum Manufacturing

Stiebel Eltron

Thermax Ltd.

Vaillant Group

Viessmann

