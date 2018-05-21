Global Germanium Markets 2016-2024 - Product Developments, Overview, Major End-Use Markets, Recent Industry Activity & Focus on Key Players

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Germanium in Kilograms by the following End-Use Segments:

Fiber Optic Systems

Polymerization Catalysts

Infrared Optics

Electronics/Solar Applications

Other Uses

The report profiles 17 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Chemical and Technical Developments Ltd (UK)

Indium Corporation ( USA )

) JSC Germanium ( Russia )

) Novotech, Inc. ( USA )

) Photonic Sense GmbH ( Germany )

) PPM Pure Metals GmbH ( Germany )

) Teck Resources Limited ( Canada )

) Umicore SA ( Belgium )

) Umicore Electro-Optic Materials ( Belgium )

) Yunnan Chihong Zinc and Germanium Co., Ltd ( China )

) Yunnan Lincang Xinyuan Germanium Industry Co., Ltd. ( China )



Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Current & Future Analysis

Analysis by End-Use Application

Analysis by Geographic Region

Global Production landscape

China Continues to Remain a Major Market

Germanium dioxide and Ge Metal Price Volatility Trends

Fiber Optic Network Expansions to Benefit Demand for Germanium.

Glass Fibers with SiGe Core

A Potential Growth Market

Infrared Applications Steer Strong Demand

Smart Phones to Drive Growth

Electronic Components

A Major End-Use Market

SiGe Technology Supports Growth

Semiconductor

A Key Application Market

Solar Cells Propel the Demand for Germanium Substrates

Medical Fiber Optics

An Emerging End-Use Market for Germanium

New Uses for Germanium



2. PRODUCT DEVELOPMENTS

Silicon-Germanium Transistor Achieves Record Speed Levels

Scientists Develop Thin Films of Germanium for Flexible Electronics

Innovative Epitaxy Process to Integrate GeSn MOSPET Devices on Silicon

Germanium Laser

Engineering Challenges

Germanane to Provide Electron Transportation



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Germanium

A Technical Primer

Physical Constants of Germanium

Atomic Structure

History of Germanium

Occurrence

Common Ores

Isotopes of Germanium

Extraction of Germanium

From Zinc Ores

Synthetic Method

Germanium Compounds

Germanium Tetrachloride

Applications of Germanium

Solid-State Electronics

The First Known Application of Germanium

Fiber Optics & Infrared Optics

Other End-Use Applications of Germanium

As a Catalyst

As a Bacteriocide

Environmental Concerns



4. MAJOR END-USE MARKETS

Fiber Optic Systems

Communication Systems Boost Optic Fiber Technology

Polymerization Catalysts

Infrared Optics

Electronics and Solar Electrical Applications

Semiconductors

Diodes

Germanium-Carbon Diodes

Transistors

Germanium Detectors

Solar Cells

Other End-Use Applications

Jewelry Products

Optical Discs

Conventional Concave Mirrors

Germanium-Carbon Composites

Germanium in Medicine

Organic and Inorganic Germanium

Benefits of Organic Germanium

Germanium Sesquioxide

Bis-Beta Carboxyethyl Germanium Sesquioxide

Colloidal Germanium

Use of Organic Germanium (Ge-132) in Cosmetic Products

Adverse Effects of Inorganic Germanium



5. SUBSTITUTES OF GERMANIUM

Polymerization Catalysts Substitutes

Substitute to SiGe Chips



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Ivanhoe Mines to Commence Production at the Kipushi Zinc- Copper-Silver-Germanium Mine

Tasca Signs Definitive Agreement with Samarium Borealis Corp



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gtvd89/global_germanium?w=5





