Global Gibberellins Market to 2027: Featuring Valent U.S.A., Nufarm, Sichuan Guoguang Agrochemical and Fine Americas Among Others

DUBLIN, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gibberellins Market By Product Type, By Form, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gibberellins market is projected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

Companies Mentioned:

Valent U.S.A. Corporation

Corporation Nufarm Ltd

Sichuan Guoguang Agrochemical Co. Ltd.

Fine Americas, Inc.

Zhejiang Qianjiang Biochemical Co., Ltd.

SePRO Corporation

Shanghai Fuang Agrochemical Co. Ltd.

The growth in global population and rising concerns about food security are increasing the demand for higher-yielding crops. The demand for quality fruits and vegetables is growing worldwide due to an increase in health-consciousness and disposable income of consumers, hence increasing the demand for gibberellins.



Gibberellins are plant hormones that control a variety of developmental processes, including stem lengthening, germination, dormancy, flowering, floral development, and senescence of the leaf and fruit. The hormone plays a role in various elements of germination as well as the natural process of breaking dormancy. Gibberellins have additional functions that include regulating cell elongation, promoting extension growth, delaying aging, and accelerating the pace at which plants produce fruit.



The global gibberellins market is segmented into product type, form, application, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on application, the market is fragmented into malting of barley, sugarcane yield, fruit production, seed production, and others. Fruit production is expected to account for a significant market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

It is used on a commercial scale for a wide variety of fruits for stimulation & reduction of fruit set, enhancing fruit size & quality, breakage of dormancy, and increasing lateral branching.

On the basis of regional analysis, North America is expected to dominate the global gibberellins market in the next five years due to the agriculture industry's early adoption of advanced technologies and equipment. The high adoption rate of new products and production of vegetables & fruits, and barley malt in the region further contribute to the market growth.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global gibberellins market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global gibberellins market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast the global gibberellins market based on product type, form, application, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the global gibberellins market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global gibberellins market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global gibberellins market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global gibberellins market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global gibberellins market.

Report Scope:



In this report, global gibberellins market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Gibberellins Market, By Product Type:

19-Carbon Gibberellins

20-Carbon Gibberellins

Gibberellins Market, By Form:

Powder

Granules

Liquid

Gibberellins Market, By Application:

Malting of Barley

Sugarcane Yield

Fruit Production

Seed Production

Others

Gibberellins Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3e4z6j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets