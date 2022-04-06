Global Gift Card and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence Reports Service 2022: Innovation and Strategies Adopted to Gain Market Share Across 40 Key Countries

DUBLIN, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gift Card and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence - Annual Subscription for 40 Countries (Market Size and Forecast (2011-2020), Targeting Strategies, Analysis of Business and Consumer Trends, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, and Market Innovation)" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The author provides detailed analysis in gift and incentive card segments, covering innovation and strategies adopted to gain market share across 40 key countries. The country specific reports focus on offering key opportunities and risks with over 50 KPIs.



What you will get in this annual subscription?

40 country reports with data in Excel spreadsheets (20 insight reports and 20 databooks), updated every six months

Four quarterly roundups covering innovation across global markets

What each report contains?



Each country report provides a detailed analysis of gift and incentive cards markets along with overall market dynamics and consumer behaviour.

Gift cards: Drawing from proprietary survey results, each country report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid gift card categories. Assesses consumer behaviour by type of consumer (retail and corporate), gifting occasion, card type (paper, plastic, digital), and market share by retail categories.

Incentive cards: Each country report provides detailed market dynamics of corporate incentive cards, broadly segmented in two categories - consumer incentive card and employee / partner incentive card. It details market size and forecast at category level, by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop), and by corporate consumer segments (small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Market dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in the prepaid card industry.

Open loop and closed loop: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop prepaid market segments. Details four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Benchmarking and risk index: Benchmarks the prepaid card industry in the country with key global markets along with a risk assessment through proprietary Prepaid Cards Industry Risk Index (PCIRI).

Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, each country report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level. In addition, it provides an overview of how consumers are currently using prepaid cards across five key categories - travel, bill payment, retail spend, cash withdrawal, and P2P transfers. It also provides a breakdown by transaction size.

Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across 11 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of prepaid card spend.

Innovation and market strategies: Explores prepaid card strategies, including innovations across categories, competitive positioning, and new product launches.

Scope

Market data and insights: It details market opportunities across 30 market segments in prepaid cards for the period 2011-2020 and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Prepaid segments by card function: Closed loop and open loop segments

Consumer segments: Retail, corporate, and public sector

Consumer spend segments: Age, income, gender

Retail spend categories: Food and grocery, health & beauty, apparel and footwear, books / music / video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas station, restaurants & bars, toys, kids & babies, media and entertainment, services

Prepaid card categories: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid card categories.

Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (retail, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business). Also, breaks down the market size by consumer behavior, covering gifting occasion, card type (paper, plastic, digital), and market share by retail categories.

Consumer incentive card: Market size and forecast at category level, by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop), and by consumer segments (small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Employee/partner incentive card: Market size and forecast at category level, by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop), and by consumer segments (small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nebdzy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets