Global Gift Card Market Report 2023-2024 and 2028: Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession, Ansoff Analysis

The Global Gift Card Market is estimated to be USD 920.29 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2124.2 Bn by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 18.21%.



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Google LLC, Hennes & Mauritz AB, IKEA, InComm Payments (HI Technology Corp.), J Sainsbury PLC, JCB Co. Ltd., JD Sports (Pentland Group), Lowe's Companies Inc., PayPal Inc., etc.



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Gift Card Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development, and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The publisher analyses the Global Gift Card Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the publisher has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Quadrant

Market Share Analysis

Strategic Initiatives

M&A and Investments

Partnerships and Collaborations

Product Developments and Improvements

Company Profiles

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations, and Outlook



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Proliferation of Smartphones and E-Tailing Giants

4.1.2 Increase in Demand for Innovative Products and Strengthened Brand Loyalty Strategies

4.1.3 Growing Demand for E-Gifting with Increase Digitalisation

4.1.4 The Surge in Incentives for Employees by Various Companies

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Investment

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Emergence of Customized E-Gift Cards

4.3.2 Increase in Universally Accepted Open-Loop Gift Cards

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Data Security and Privacy Concerns



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 PESTLE Analysis

5.4 Impact of COVID-19

5.5 Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession

5.6 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Gift Card Market, By Card Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Closed-Loop Card

6.3 Open-Loop Card



7 Global Gift Card Market, By End-Users

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Retail Established

7.3 Corporate Institution

