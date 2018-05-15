Global Gifts Retailing Market 2018-2022: Rise in Demand for Specialized Merchandise

DUBLIN, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Gifts Retailing Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global gifts retailing market will register a revenue of almost USD 77 billion by 2022.
Global Gifts Retailing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in demand for seasonal decorations and growing gifting culture. According to this market research and analysis, the continuous rise for seasonal decorations and growing gifting culture will be the key factors fueling the market's growth during the next few years. Consumers in the advanced economies including the US and the UK contribute to the major demand for seasonal gifts.
One trend in the market is rise in demand for specialized merchandize. With the growing demand for novelty and souvenir gifts, vendors in the gift card industry are focused on offering specialized merchandise. The personalized gifts market exhibits a clear distinction between mass and specialty merchandisers.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is pricing pressures due to fierce market competition. The presence of numerous players in the market increases market competition, which in turn, leads to increased pricing pressure.
Key vendors
- American Greetings
- Card Factory
- Disney
- Hallmark Licensing
- Spencer Gifts
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Global souvenirs and novelty items market
- Global seasonal decorations market
- Global greeting cards market
- Global giftware market
- Global other gift items market
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Global gifts retailing market through offline distribution channel
- Global gifts retailing market through online distribution channel
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by region
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Rise in demand for specialized merchandise
- Offering personalized gifts, enhanced customer service, and introduction of customer loyalty programs
- Increased demand for non-seasonal gifts
- Other trends
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8frhw4/global_gifts?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-gifts-retailing-market-2018-2022-rise-in-demand-for-specialized-merchandise-300648531.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article