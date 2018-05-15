Global Gifts Retailing Market 2018-2022: Rise in Demand for Specialized Merchandise

The global gifts retailing market will register a revenue of almost USD 77 billion by 2022.

Global Gifts Retailing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in demand for seasonal decorations and growing gifting culture. According to this market research and analysis, the continuous rise for seasonal decorations and growing gifting culture will be the key factors fueling the market's growth during the next few years. Consumers in the advanced economies including the US and the UK contribute to the major demand for seasonal gifts.

One trend in the market is rise in demand for specialized merchandize. With the growing demand for novelty and souvenir gifts, vendors in the gift card industry are focused on offering specialized merchandise. The personalized gifts market exhibits a clear distinction between mass and specialty merchandisers.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is pricing pressures due to fierce market competition. The presence of numerous players in the market increases market competition, which in turn, leads to increased pricing pressure.



Key vendors

American Greetings

Card Factory

Disney

Hallmark Licensing

Spencer Gifts

