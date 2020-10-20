Global Gigabit WiFi Hotspot Markets, 2018-2028 with 2019 as the Base Year & Market Positioning of Key Vendors

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gigabit WiFi Hotspot Market By Component, By Data Delivery, By End-Use - Growth, Future Prospects, And Competitive Analysis, 2020 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globally, the gigabit WiFi hotspot market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of smart devices across the globe.



This research report presents the analysis of each segment from 2018 to 2028 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment calculated for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.



Over the past decade, a significant rise in the number of smart devices has been witnessed. The total number of the smartphone worldwide has crossed 2 billion marks and the number is further estimated to increase in the future. The increasing adoptions of internet penetration along with the decline in the price of smartphones are the primary factor accelerating the adoption of smart devices.



The growing digitalization across the enterprises and the rising adoption of the enterprise mobility solution are also serving as the major force propelling the adoption of the gigabit WiFi hotspot devices. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of the WiFi hotspot devices across the manufacturing facilities and healthcare institutes is further driving the market growth. However, data safety and security issues associated with WiFi Hotspot is hindering the adoption of market growth. Moreover, the requirement for the high bandwidth necessity of the application is inhibiting market growth.



WiFi Access Point is Estimated to Grow Significantly During the Forecast Period



The gigabit WiFi hotspot market is segmented based on the component into wireless access points and wireless LAN controllers. WiFi LAN controller market was estimated to account for more than 52% share in the revenue in 2019. The market growth is credited to the wide-scale adoption of the WiFi controllers among the commercial and industrial facilities. WiFi access points are estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of internet-enabled devices across the residential and commercial facilities.



North America Led the Gigabit WiFi Hotspot Market



North America led the global gigabit wifi hotspot market in 2019 with a market share of more than 30%. The market is driven by the large scale adoption of the WiFi hotspot in the public places and enterprises across the region. The well-developed 4G and network infrastructure across the region are also serving as a major factor accelerating the adoption of the gigabit WiFi hotspot market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of smart devices is further propelling market growth.



The major vendors in the gigabit WiFi hotspot market are Alcatel Lucent, Aerohive Network, Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson, Edgecore Networks, HPE (Aruba Networks), Mojo Networks Inc., Huawei Technologies, Nokia Networks, Ubiquiti Networks, Ruckus Wireless, and ZTE Corporation.



Key questions answered in this report

What was the market size of gigabit WiFi hotspot in 2019 and forecast up to 2028?

Which is the largest regional market for gigabit WiFi hotspot?

What are the major trends followed in the gigabit WiFi hotspot market across different regions?

Who are the key companies in the gigabit WiFi hotspot market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the leading gigabit WiFi hotspot companies in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global GWFH Market

2.1.1 Global GWFH Market, by Component, 2019, 2019 (US$ Mn)

2.1.2 Global GWFH Market, by Data Delivery, 2019, 2019 (US$ Mn)

2.1.3 Global GWFH Market, by End-Use, 2019, 2019 (US$ Mn)

2.1.4 Global GWFH Market, by Geography, 2019, 2019 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.2 Market Restraint

3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2019

3.4 Market Positioning of Key GWFH Vendors, 2019



Chapter 4 Global Gigabit WiFi Hotspot (GWFH) Market, By Component

4.1 Overview

4.2 WiFi Access Points

4.2.1 Global GWFH Market Value from WiFi Access Points, 2018 - 2028(US$ Mn)

4.2.2 Indoor

4.2.3 Outdoor

4.2.4 Special Purpose

4.3 WiFi LAN Controller



Chapter 5 Global Gigabit WiFi Hotspot (GWFH) Market, by Data Delivery

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Global GWFH Market Value Share, by Data Delivery, 2019 & 2028 (Value, %)

5.2 Global GWFH Market Value from 868 to 1300 MBPS

5.3 >1300 MBPS



Chapter 6 Global Gigabit WiFi Hotspot (GWFH) Market, by End-Use

6.1 Overview

6.2 Residential

6.3 Commercial/Industrial

6.3.1 Global GWFH Market Value from Commercial/Industrial, 2018 - 2028(US$ Mn)

6.3.2 Retail

6.3.3 Education

6.3.4 Manufacturing

6.3.5 Hospitality

6.3.6 Healthcare

6.3.7 Others



Chapter 7 North America Gigabit WiFi Hotspot (GWFH) Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 8 Europe Gigabit WiFi Hotspot (GWFH) Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Gigabit WiFi Hotspot (GWFH) Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 10 Rest of the World (RoW) Gigabit WiFi Hotspot (GWFH) Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Alcatel Lucent

Aerohive Network

Cisco Systems Inc.

Ericsson

Edgecore Networks

HPE (Aruba Networks)

Mojo Networks Inc.

Huawei Technologies

Nokia Networks

Ubiquiti Networks

Ruckus Wireless

ZTE Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ze9tlb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

