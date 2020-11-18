Global GIS in Disaster Management Markets, 2019-2020 & 2030 - Opportunities in the Launch of Internet of Things (IoT)-Based GIS Disaster Management Solutions

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GIS in Disaster Management Market Research Report: By Offering, Deployment, Disaster Type, Technology, Application, End User - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global geographic information system (GIS) in disaster management market is projected to generate a revenue of $9.4 billion by 2030, increasing from $2.3 billion in 2019, and is expected to advance at a 13.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030).



On the basis of offering, the solutions division is expected to account for the larger share of the GIS in disaster management market in the years to come. This is due to the oil & gas, construction, and energy & utilities sectors' rising need for instantaneous geospatial insights, in order to take effective data-driven decisions. In addition to this, governments of various countries are adopting GIS solutions for managing disasters efficiently and mitigating the socio-economic impact.



In terms of deployment, the cloud division is projected to register the highest CAGR of 17.5% in the GIS in disaster management market in the near future. This is because of the swift digital transformation and higher data storage space, easy information sharing provided by cloud solutions, and smoother and quicker access to data. Based on disaster type, the natural bifurcation held the major share of the market in the past, owing to the growing incidence of such mishaps, which is creating the need for efficiently predicting and assessing their impact.



When technology is taken into consideration, the light detection and ranging (LiDAR) classification is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come. LiDAR is being extensively utilized for identifying the areas that are worst-impacted areas and drawing detailed maps, since this technology can function during nighttime, offer accurate data for densely forested areas, collect high volumes of data, and easily integrate with the GIS software.



Geographically, North America emerged as the major GIS in disaster management market in the past, which can be ascribed to the increasing investments in the GIS-integrated solutions for emergency management, strong government support for the adoption of disaster mitigation measures, presence of major market players, and increasing public awareness on managing disasters.



Other than this, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to advance at the fastest pace in the years to come, owing to the rising number of natural disasters in Japan, China, India, South Korea, and the Philippines. In addition to this, the rising awareness regarding integrating GIS solutions with next-generation technologies for mapping and accessing hazards for eventually warning communities, and growing regional focus on disaster resilience are also driving the market.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1 Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Offering

4.1.1.1 Solutions

4.1.1.1.1 Mitigation

4.1.1.1.2 Preparedness

4.1.1.1.3 Response

4.1.1.1.4 Recovery

4.1.1.2 Services

4.1.1.2.1 Managed

4.1.1.2.2 Professional

4.1.2 By Deployment

4.1.2.1 On-premises

4.1.2.2 Cloud

4.1.3 By Disaster Type

4.1.3.1 Natural

4.1.3.2 Technological

4.1.4 By Technology

4.1.4.1 Remote sensing

4.1.4.2 LiDAR

4.1.4.3 Satellite imaging

4.1.4.4 Others

4.1.5 By Application

4.1.5.1 Hazard mapping

4.1.5.2 Search and rescue

4.1.5.3 Situational awareness

4.1.5.4 Damage assessment

4.1.5.5 Debris collection

4.1.5.6 Others

4.1.6 By End User

4.1.6.1 Aerospace & defense

4.1.6.2 Government

4.1.6.3 Chemicals

4.1.6.4 Energy & utilities

4.1.6.5 Healthcare

4.1.6.6 Construction

4.1.6.7 Oil & gas

4.1.6.8 Hospitality

4.1.6.9 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Rising preference for GIS-supported applications

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Increasing incidence of natural disasters

4.3.2.2 Growing technology utilization by the government sector

4.3.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 High installation cost of GIS

4.3.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Launch of internet of things (IoT)-based GIS disaster management solutions

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on GIS in Disaster Management Market

4.4.1 Current Scenario

4.4.2 COVID-19 Scenario

4.4.3 Future Scenario

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Offering

5.1.1 Solutions, by Type

5.1.2 Services, by Type

5.2 By Deployment

5.3 By Disaster Type

5.4 By Technology

5.5 By Application

5.6 By End User

5.7 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Major Countries

11.1 U.S. Market Revenue, by Application

11.2 U.S. Market Revenue, by End User

11.3 U.K. Market Revenue, by Application

11.4 U.K. Market Revenue, by End User

11.5 Germany Market Revenue, by Application

11.6 Germany Market Revenue, by End User

11.7 China Market Revenue, by Application

11.8 China Market Revenue, by End User

11.9 India Market Revenue, by Application

11.10 India Market Revenue, by End User



Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 List of Players and Their Offerings

12.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Players

12.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

12.4 Strategic Developments in the Market



Chapter 13. Company Profiles

Bentley Systems Incorporated

Autodesk Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Maxar Technologies Inc.

Trimble Inc.

Hexagon AB

Environmental Systems Research Institute (Esri) Inc.

SuperMap Software Co. Ltd.

Pasco Corp

IQGeo Group plc

