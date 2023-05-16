Global Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Treatment Market Report 2023: Increasing Prevalence of Brain Disorders is Expected to Propel Growth

Dublin, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Treatment Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) treatment market is expected to grow from $2.04 billion in 2022 to $2.26 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) treatment market is expected to grow to $3.26 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.7%.

Major players in the glioblastoma multiforme (gbm) treatment market are Merck & Co Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, Novartis AG, Carl Zeiss AG, Varian Medical Systems, Elekta, The Eckert & Ziegler Group, Accord Healthcare Limited, Angiochem Inc., ANI Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca plc., Cantex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Celon Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., EnGeneIC, ERC SA, Genenta Science, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc., Loxo Oncology Inc., Vascular Biogenics, Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc., AbbVie, and Genentech Inc.

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) treatment refers to the management and care of a patient suffering from glioblastoma multiforme, a kind of brain or spinal cord tumor that grows quickly. Adults with this primary malignant brain tumor have the highest prevalence rate.



The main treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) treatment are surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, tumor treating field (ttf) therapy, and immunotherapy. Surgery is a field of medicine that focuses on using manual and instrumental methods to heal wounds, illnesses, and other ailments. The drugs types involved are emozolomide, bevacizumab, lomustine, carmustine wafers, and others that are administered by oral, parenteral, other routes of administration and used by hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers.



The glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) treatment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) treatment market statistics, including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) treatment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) treatment market share, detailed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) treatment market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) treatment industry. This glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) treatment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



Advancements in therapies are a key trend gaining popularity in the glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) treatment market. Major companies operating in the market are focused on research and development for therapy innovations to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in November 2021, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, a Japan-based pharmaceutical company, launched DELYTACT, the first-ever oncolytic virus-based immunotherapy (Teserpaturev) in collaboration with the Institute of Medical Science, The University of Tokyo to treat malignant glioma.

Oncolytic viruses refer to genetically modified viruses that are capable of infecting and specifically replicating in cancer cells, eventually causing cell death without damaging healthy cells to inhibit cell proliferation. The unique features of DELYTACT (Teserpaturev) provide patients with the ability to produce immune-boosting molecules or initiate anti-cancer immunity by triggering the multiple mechanisms of the patient's immune system and also able to kill the tumor cells that have spread to other parts of the brain.



In April 2022, Elekta, a Sweden-based company that provides radiation therapy, radiosurgery, related equipment, and clinical management for the treatment of cancer signed a global commercial collaboration agreement with GE Healthcare, a US-based manufacturer and distributor of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals for imaging modalities used in medical imaging procedures. This agreement will be enabling them to provide hospitals with a comprehensive offering across imaging and treatment for cancer patients requiring radiation therapy. This partnership will allow the companies to jointly promote solutions for each cancer center's needs.



North America was the largest region in the glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) treatment market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The increasing prevalence of brain disorders is expected to propel the growth of the glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) treatment market going forward. Brain disorders refer to abnormal functioning of the brain as well as the nerves found throughout the human body and the spinal cord.

The increasing prevalence of brain disorders such as glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is due to various contributing factors such as the aging population, compromised immune systems, overdiagnosis, ionizing radiation, air pollution, and others which creates the need for the treatment of brain disorders to improve well-being.

For instance, according to the report published by Globocan, a US-based international agency for providing global cancer statistics, approximately 308,102 cancer cases were detected for the brain and central nervous system, and 251,329 deaths in the year 2020 globally.

Additionally, according to a report published by the American Cancer Society, a US-based voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer, in 2022, it is estimated around 25,050 malignant tumors of the brain or spinal cord cancer cases will be diagnosed in the US. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of brain disorders is driving the growth of the glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) treatment market.



