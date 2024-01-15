Global Glycated Albumin Assay Market Forecast Report to 2028 - Market Poised for Strong Growth with Prediabetes Segment Driving Global Demand by 2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

15 Jan, 2024, 11:00 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Glycated Albumin Assay Market by Application (Prediabetes, Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes), End-user (Hospitals & Diabetic Care Center, Diagnostic Laboratory) and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global glycated albumin assay market is projected to reach USD 0.3 billion by 2028 from USD 0.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Market growth is driven by factors such as the increased number of diabetic patients above the age of 65 years and government initiatives for disease diagnosis. On the other hand, challenges associated with the glycated albumin assay market, like unfavorable reimbursement scenarios, are the major factors restricting market growth.

The prediabetic segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the glycated albumin assay market, by application, during the forecast period

The glycated albumin assay market is segmented into prediabetes, type 1 diabetes, and type 2 diabetes. In 2022, the prediabetes segment accounted for the highest glycated albumin assay market growth rate. The increasing focus on the prevention of lifestyle diseases like diabetes, growth in the number of diagnostic laboratories, and improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries are major factors contributing to this segment's growth.

The diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the highest growth in the glycated albumin assay market, by end-user, during the forecast period

The glycated albumin assay market is segmented into hospitals and diabetes care centers, diagnostic laboratories, and other end-user based on end-users. In 2022, the diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the highest glycated albumin assay market growth rate. Diagnostics laboratories often offer cost-effective and convenient testing options for healthcare providers and patients. By outsourcing glycated albumin testing to diagnostics laboratories, healthcare providers can avoid the need for in-house testing facilities and associated costs. Additionally, patients can visit diagnostics laboratories for their glycated albumin assays without the need for hospitalization or specialized clinic visits. The cost-effectiveness and convenience of diagnostics laboratories make them an attractive option, leading to increased demand and segment growth.

Asia-Pacific: the fastest-growing region in glycated albumin assay market

The North American, European, Asia-Pacific, Latin American, Middle Eastern, and African regions make up the major segments of the worldwide glycated albumin assay market. The highest CAGR is anticipated to be recorded over the forecast period in the Asia-Pacific region. The glycated albumin assay market in this region is expanding as a result of an increase in diabetes awareness programmes and favourable government healthcare policies.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Glycated Albumin Assay Market, by Application, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)
  • Glycated Albumin Assay Market, by End-user, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)
  • Glycated Albumin Assay Market, by Region, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Premium Insights

  • Glycated Albumin Assay Market Overview - Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes to Drive Market
  • Glycated Albumin Assay Market, by Application, 2023 vs. 2028 - Type 2 Diabetes Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period
  • Glycated Albumin Assay Market, by End-user, 2023 vs. 2028 - Hospitals and Diabetic Care Centers Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period
  • Glycated Albumin Assay Market: Geographical Growth Opportunities - Asia-Pacific to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rising Incidence of Diabetes
  • Growing Focus on Early Detection of Diabetes
  • Increase in Age-Associated Diabetic Ailments

Restraints

  • Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario

Opportunities

  • Rising Investments in Life Sciences Research

Challenges

  • Stringent Regulatory Requirements for Diagnostic Products
  • Presence of Alternative Tests

Company Profiles

  • Asahi Kasei
  • Beijing Strong Biotechnologies
  • Diazyme Laboratories
  • DxGen Corp.
  • Hzymes Biotech
  • Weldon Biotech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iwls3w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]  
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Level Sensor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030: Market Anticipates Robust Growth, Driven by Technological Advances in MEMS and Nanotechnology

Global Level Sensor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030: Market Anticipates Robust Growth, Driven by Technological Advances in MEMS and Nanotechnology

The "Global Level Sensor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Contact Type, Non-contact Type), Application (Automotive,...
Global Dairy Processing Equipment Market Report 2023-2028 - Key Opportunities in the Expansion of Product Lines to Cater to Emerging Applications (Energy & Sports Drinks, Fortified Products)

Global Dairy Processing Equipment Market Report 2023-2028 - Key Opportunities in the Expansion of Product Lines to Cater to Emerging Applications (Energy & Sports Drinks, Fortified Products)

The "Global Dairy Processing Equipment Market by Type (Pasteurizers, Homogenizers, Mixers & Blenders, Separators, Evaporators, Dryers, Membrane...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.