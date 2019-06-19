Global Glycerin Market Insights & Projections Report, 2019 - Technical Versatility of Glycerin Expands Application Opportunities in the Industrial Sector

DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Glycerin Market Insights & Projections Report, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Glycerin in Thousand pounds by the following End-Use Applications:

Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care

Food & Beverages

Tobacco

Polyether Polyols

Alkyd Resins

Other Applications

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Glycerin: A Non-Toxic Polyol Compound with Widespread Applications

Market Overview & Outlook

Competition

Vegetable Glycerin Market Poised to Witness Healthy Growth

Supply Glut of Crude Glycerin to Continue with Biodiesel Production Slated to Cross 14 Billion Gallons by 2020

Emerging New Uses of Crude Glycerin Bring the Promise of Easing Supply Surpluses of Refined Glycerin in the Medium to Long-Term Period

Government Initiatives to Drive Glycerol Consumption

Falling Prices of Petroleum Derived Feedstock to Challenge Glycerin Demand

Growing Global Spending on Medicines Drives Glycerin Use in the Pharmaceutical End-Use Sector

Rising Volume of Processed Food Production & Replacement of Polyols to Sustain Glycerin Use in Food Processing

Growing Trend of Using Healthful Ingredients to Boost Athletic Endurance to Spur Demand for Glycerin in Sport and Fitness Nutrition Products

Strong Demand for Cosmetics Supported by Consumer Focus on Appearance Maintenance Drives Demand for Glycerin

Glycerin Emerges as a High Profile Macro-Ingredient in Animal Feed Rations

Glycerin as a Renewable Feedstock for Chemicals to Benefit from the Migration Towards Sustainable Production Practices

Technical Versatility of Glycerin Expands Application Opportunities in the Industrial Sector

Growing Focus on Hydrogen as a Clean Fuel to Spur Use of Glycerin in Hydrogen Gas Production



2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Glycerin

An Introduction

Product Profile

Typical Properties of Glycerin

Designations for Glycerin Grades

Soap Lye Crude and Saponification Crude Glycerin

USP Glycerin

CP Glycerin

High Gravity Glycerin

Dynamite Glycerin

Food-grade Glycerin

Oleo Chemicals: Eco-friendly, Versatile and Highly Functional

Occurrence of Glycerin

Uses of Glycerin

Classification Based on Raw Materials

Harmful Effects

Production Processes

Microbial Fermentation

From Animal and Vegetable Fats

The Soap Making Process

Biosynthesis of Glycerol from Glucose

As a Co-Product of Various Products

Production of Glycerol through Carbon-13 Dioxide

Conversion of Glycerophosphocholine to Glycerol

The Sulfite Process

Fermentation by Osmiophilic Yeast

Purification of Glycerin

Substitutes of Glycerin

Pentaerythritol

Maltol

Sorbitol

Propylene Glycol

Xylitol

Diethylene Glycol (DEG)

Hydrovance Moisturizing Agent

Glycerin Vs Substitutes

Researching New Applications for Crude Glycerin

Crude Glycerin for the Production of Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Crude Glycerin as Fuel

Crude Glycerin in Plastics

Crude Glycerin as Raw Material for Biogas Generation

Glycerin Pellets

A Potential Fuel Source

Some Other Innovative Applications of Crude Glycerin

An Overview of the Key Regulations for Glycerin Use

Canadian General Standards Board Permitted Substances List

CODEX Alimentarius Commission Guidelines

European Economic Community Council Regulation

International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movements

Japan Agricultural Standard for Organic Production

Organic Foods Production Act



3. ANALYSIS OF END-USE APPLICATIONS

Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care Products

Glycerin Consumption in the Pharma and Personal Care Sector

Uses of Glycerin in Pharmaceuticals

Glycerol

For Preventing Dehydration

Glycerin as a Suppository

Personal Care Products

Glycerin

A Popular Humectant and Emollient

Cosmetics and Toiletries Industry

Global Skin Care Sector

Developed Markets Dominate Consumption

Moisturizers Lead the Skin Care Products Market

Hair Care Products

Glycerin in Hair Care

Oral Care Products

Glycerin Mainly Used in Toothpastes

Food & Beverages

Applications

Food Industry: Market Trends

Sports Beverages Use Glycerol to Prevent Dehydration

Tobacco

Use of Glycerin in Tobacco Products

Glycerin Humectants to Elevate Health Risks Associated with Tobacco

Polyether Polyols

Consumption of Glycerin in Polyether Polyols Production

Polyols

Applications of Polyols

Alkyd Resins

Glycerin Usage in Alkyd Resins: Market Analysis.

Lower VOC Emitting Compounds Preferred Over Alkyd Resins

Other Applications

Explosives

Lubricants

Epoxy Resins

Paper

Biological Research

Drying Foliage with Glycerin

Fabric Softeners

Cellophane

Glycerol

A Cost-effective and Sustainable Alternative to Propel Ship Engines

Glycerol-based Isobutanol



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Musim Mas Europe to Take Over Dutch Glycerin Refinery

ChemPoint Inks Distribution Agreement with Corbion

Louis Dreyfus to Inaugurate New Glycerin Refinery

KLK to Acquire Oleochemicals Business of Emery Oleochemicals

BenchMark Energy Inks Manufacturing Agreement for Antifreeze Production

Owner Resource Group Takes Over CHEM Group Holdings

Lignol Energy Completes Acquisition of Territory Biofuels

Marathon Petroleum Acquires Biodiesel Facility from Felda Iffco



