Global Glycolic Acid Market Report 2022 to 2027: Growing Demand for Biodegradable Polymers to Increase Glycolic Acid Consumption

The global Glycolic Acid Market size is estimated at USD 327 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 450 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6%, between 2022 and 2027.

Technical Grade is the largest grade segment of the glycolic acid market



The technical grade of glycolic acid is a colorless-to-light yellow liquid solution mainly used for manufacturing household, industrial, and electronics cleaners. It is available in a concentration of 70% for applications ranging from automotive oil additives, oil and water well-flow enhancers, and pH control products to chemical intermediates.

It is also considered ideal to be used in emulsion polymers, solvents, and additive applications for ink and paint to improve their gloss structure and flow properties. The technical grade of glycolic acid is also highly used in oil & gas, building & construction, coatings, metal surface treatment, electronics manufacturing, polymer manufacturing, dairy processing, and other applications.

Personal Care & Dermatology is the largest application of the glycolic acid market



The personal care & dermatology application segment led the market in terms of both value and volume. Glycolic acid is used in chemical peels, moisturizers, shampoos, and other products. It helps treat and remove dead skin and helps the skin to revitalize and gain its lost moisture, owing to which it is highly preferred in anti-pollution care products nowadays. As the solution is naturally derived, it has no serious side effects, except skin irritation if it is not used with sunscreen creams.

Other glycolic acid derivatives such as polyglycolic acid, ammonium glycolate, and sodium glycolate are often used in cosmetic applications. Cosmetic grade glycolic acid is generally used in a ratio of 2-4% with other moisturizing solutions in cosmetic products. The use of technical grade glycolic acid without purification is strictly not recommended owing to some residues such as iron in the solution.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for glycolic acid market



The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the largest market, in terms of value. Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing population, improving standards of living, increasing self-care awareness, and rising e-commerce activities have led to increased demand for cosmetic products in this region. China and India are high-growth markets for skincare, haircare, and makeup products, supported by the economic growth of these countries and increased consumer spending on cosmetic products.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Asia-Pacific to Show Higher Growth Rate due to Constant Economic Development and Increasing End-Use Applications

4.2 Glycolic Acid Market, by Grade

4.3 Glycolic Acid Market, by Application

4.4 Glycolic Acid Market, by Region and Application

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Glycolic Acid in Cosmetics Industry

5.2.1.2 Increasing Glycolic Acid Consumption in Varied Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Glycolic Acid-Based Cosmetic Products Cause Skin Problems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Biodegradable Polymers to Increase Glycolic Acid Consumption

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulations Regarding Usage of Glycolic Acid

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.3 Personal Care Sector Revenue

6.4 Supply Chain Analysis

6.4.1 Raw Material Manufacturers

6.4.1.1 Prominent Companies

6.4.1.2 Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

6.4.2 Application Industries

6.5 Ecosystem Mapping

6.6 Technology Analysis

6.7 Case Study Analysis

6.8 Pricing Analysis

6.9 Trade Analysis

6.10 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

6.11 Patent Analysis

6.12 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

6.13 Tariff and Regulations: Regulatory Analysis

6.13.1 Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Osha) Standards for Cement and Concrete

6.13.2 European Union Standards for Glycolic Acid

6.13.3 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

7 Glycolic Acid Market, by Purity

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Glycolic Acid 99%

7.2.1 Huge Demand for Glycolic Acid 99% in Medical Application to Boost Market Growth

7.3 Glycolic Acid 70%

7.3.1 Increasing Use in Dermatology and Industrial Cleaning Applications

7.4 Glycolic Acid 30%

7.4.1 Demand for Glycolic Acid 30% for Skin Peel Application to Increase

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Glycolic Acid 60%

7.5.2 Glycolic Acid 57%

8 Glycolic Acid Market, by Grade

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cosmetic Grade

8.2.1 Demand for Skincare Creams Owing to Adverse Climatic Conditions and Growing Old Age Population Driving Segment

8.3 Technical Grade

8.3.1 Increasing Consumption of Glycolic Acid in Industrial Cleaning Application is Driving Segment

9 Glycolic Acid Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Personal Care & Dermatology

9.2.1 Growing Demand for Anti-Aging and Anti-Pollution Products to Drive Market

9.3 Industrial

9.3.1 Consumption of Glycolic Acid Increasing in Industrial Cleaning Application

9.4 Household

9.4.1 Demand for Effective and Efficient Household Cleaners with Antimicrobial Properties Driving Market

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Dyeing & Tanning

9.5.2 Adhesive

9.5.3 Agriculture

9.5.4 Medical

9.5.5 Food

10 Glycolic Acid Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players

11.3 Market Share Analysis

11.3.1 Ranking of Key Market Players

11.3.2 Market Share of Key Players, 2021

11.3.2.1 The Chemours Company

11.3.2.2 Cabb Group GmbH

11.3.2.3 China Petrochemical Corporation

11.3.2.4 Water Chemical Co., Ltd

11.3.2.5 Zhonglan Industry Co., Ltd.

11.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Tier 1)

11.4.1 Star

11.4.2 Pervasive

11.4.3 Emerging Leaders

11.4.4 Participants

11.5 Start-Up/Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes) Evaluation Quadrant

11.5.1 Progressive Companies

11.5.2 Responsive Companies

11.5.3 Starting Blocks

11.5.4 Dynamic Companies

11.6 Competitive Benchmarking

11.7 Competitive Situation and Trends

11.7.1 Deals

11.7.2 Other Developments

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Major Players

12.1.1 The Chemours Company

12.1.2 Cabb Group GmbH

12.1.3 China Petrochemical Corporation

12.1.4 Water Chemical Co., Ltd

12.1.5 Zhonglan Industry Co., Ltd.

12.1.6 Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

12.1.7 Phibro Animal Health Corp.

12.1.8 Hebei Chengxin Co., Ltd.

12.1.9 Hefei Tnj Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

12.1.10 Avid Organics

12.2 Startups and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes)

12.2.1 Jiaxing Jlight Chemicals Co., Ltd.

12.2.2 Wuhan Biocar Bio-Pharm Co., Ltd.

12.2.3 Xinji City Taida Sinopec Co., Ltd.

12.2.4 Crosschem Lp

12.2.5 Sancaiindustry

12.2.6 Mehul Dye Chem Industries

12.2.7 Siddharth Chlorochem

12.2.8 Hangzhou Lingrui Chemical Co., Ltd.

12.2.9 Cangzhou Goldlion Chemicals Co., Ltd

12.2.10 Velocity Chemicals Ltd.

12.2.11 Actiza Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd.

12.2.12 Kureha Corporation

12.2.13 Merck KGaA

12.2.14 Saanvi Corp

12.2.15 Simcoqc

13 Appendix

