Global Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Report 2022: Increasing R&D Expenditure and Funding Driving Sector Forward

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Glycomics/Glycobiology Market by Product (Enzymes (Glycosidases, Transferases), Instruments (Mass Spectrometry, Chromatography, Arrays), Kits, Carbohydrates, Reagents), Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostics), End-user, and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global glycomics/glycobiology market is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2027 from USD 1.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is projected to be driven by factors such as increasing number of collaboration and partnership by prominent players in the market for improved glycan analysis, emerging use of glycans as biomarker, and technological advancement.
The enzyme segment grabbed the highest share of the glycomics/glycobiology market in 2022
Based on product, the glycomics/glycobiology market is segmented into enzymes, kits, instruments, carbohydrates and reagents & chemicals. In 2022, the highest share of the market is held by enzyme segment. This is owing to the consumable nature of enzymes and wide application in R&D activities.
The drug discovery & development segment accounts for the largest share of the application segment in glycomics/glycobiology market
In 2021, the drug discovery & development segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The largest share of this segment is due to the increasing application of glycomics in drug discovery and development and rising R&D investment by pharmaceutical & biotechnology.
North America: Accounted for the largest share in the glycomics/glycobiology market
The North America is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the market, owing to the increasing presence of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, improved healthcare infrastructure and more increasing investments by companies in glycobiology research. In this region, US reports the fastest growth of the glycomics/glycobiology market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Emergence of Glycans as Biomarkers
- Technological Advancements in Glycan Analysis
- Increasing R&D Expenditure and Funding
- Collaborations and Partnerships
- Increasing Number of Cancer Cases Worldwide
Restraints
- High Cost of Glycobiology Products and Tools
Opportunities
- Glycomics Applications in Precision Medicine
Challenges
- Lack of Skilled Workforce
