Global Glyphosate Market Report 2022: Increase in Growth of Biological Fuel to Drive Glyphosate Demand

Global Glyphosate Market to Reach $8.9 Billion by 2026

Global Glyphosate market estimated at US$7.6 Billion in 2020 is projected to reach US$8.9 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0% over the analysis period.

Application of the herbicide on the tree stump, injecting into the trunk, aerial spraying for absorption through leaves, broadcasting, and cut-stump treatment for forestry are few of the methods in which the herbicide is applied for killing weeds in home gardens, yards, amenity areas, and crop fields.

Glyphosate is the most widely used herbicide in the world in terms of volume, and is used for silviculture, agriculture, horticulture, and garden management. Glyphosate is used both as a pre-emergence herbicide, wherein the chemical is applied prior to seeding, as well as post-emergence herbicide, where application is commenced subsequent to crop germination. Glyphosate is classified under the group of non-selective herbicides, as it can kill a wide array of plants, including woody plants, perennials, and grasses.

Consequently, application of the herbicide after the emergence of the main crop is risky as it might kill the main crop as well. However, at present, with the development of several genetically-modified, glyphosate tolerant crops, farmers around the globe are also employing glyphosate for post emergence application.



The United States represents the largest regional market for Glyphosate, accounting for an estimated 30.1% share of the global total in 2020. The market, estimated at US$2.3 Billion in 2020 is projected to reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 5.0% over the analysis period.

By application, Global market for Conventional Crops is estimated at US$5.5 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$6.5 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 3.2% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for Conventional Crops segment, accounting for 29.4% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 5.2% over the analysis period, to reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



Asia-Pacific (including China and Japan) represents the largest market for glyphosate, followed by the US. Though the US is expected to continue to retain its importance over the forthcoming years, growth is expected to mainly emanate from the developing regions, especially Asia-Pacific. The region is also the fastest growing over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Asia-Pacific is poised to yield maximum growth for GM rice and other GM crops in near future. Also, the fact that China, India, Korea and ASEAN nations are relentlessly investing in plant research for developing specialized crops with better weed control and enhanced traits such as drought tolerance is indicative of the tremendous potential for growth waiting to be tapped.

In these developing countries, expanding population, rising income levels and rapid urbanization trend is bearing significant impact on the trends in the food and beverages industry. China and India are likely to be at the forefront of the growth in the glyphosate market with progress attributed to the fast-paced economic development, changing consumer lifestyles, ballooning population, rising income levels and the increased demand for food.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Perennial Need for Weed Control in Crop Cultivation: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of Glyphosate Market

Common Weeds by Weed Category: Brief Details of Weed Category, Common Name and Botanical Name

Sustained Emphasis on Increasing Farm Productivity Amid Ballooning Global Population Instigates Robust Demand

Global Food Scenario: Key Facts

Shrinking Arable Land Improves Market Prospects

Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre

Farm Size Distribution Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Farm Land by Size and Region

Increasing Demand for Industrial Crops to Enhance Market Demand

Growing Adoption of GM Crops Underpins Volume Sales

Novel HT Traits Proliferating the Farmlands

Glycine Route Continues to Dominate the Global Glyphosate Production

Increase in Growth of Biological Fuel to Drive Glyphosate Demand

Glyphosate Pricing Trends

Mounting Challenges Wield Immense Pressure on Glyphosate Market

Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Market Prospects

Continued Debate on Toxic Nature of Glyphosate

Bans and Restrictions on Use of Glyphosate in Select Countries

Rising Prevalence of Glyphosate-Resistant Weeds

Growing Prevalence of Glyphosate-Resistant Weeds: Number of New Glyphosate-Resistant Cases Identified Worldwide from 2006 through 2014

Select Glyphosate-Resistant Weeds Worldwide: Brief Details of Common Name, Botanical Name, and Country of Occurrence

Increasing Organic Farming Deters Market Prospects

Upcoming Selective Herbicides

Lawsuits

