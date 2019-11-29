Global GNSS Chip Market Report 2019-2024 - Analysis by Device Type, End-user Industry & Geography

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GNSS Chip Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The GNSS chip market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2019-2024.

The market for the GNSS chip is increasing at a high rate across the world, owing to the emergence of advanced GNSS enabled platforms. With the rising demand for the high-speed internet for applications such as autonomous driving, distance learning, video calling, multi-user gaming, and the advent of the 5G network is increasing rapidly. Smart Cities and the IoT is set to spawn a further proliferation and diversification of GNSS-enabled added-value services.

All the above factors have been significant growth aspects for the cloud enable technology market on a global arena.

Other Highlights

The growing demand for consumer electronics and IoT is expected to drive the market substantially during the forecast period. The increased sales and production of consumer electronics has increased the demand due to the continuous focus of smartphone manufacturers on improving navigation capabilities.

There has been a recent rise in demand for the Accurate Real-time Data It is used for the purposes of observation as well as surveillance which makes its usage extremely crucial.

Key Market Trends



Smartphones & Tablets to Gain Major Market Share During the Forecast Period

Location services are probably one of the most-used features on the smartphone currently. A multitude of apps from Pokmon GO to Snapchat rely on the location of the user to personalize their experience and provide the customer with more features.

This goes beyond just casual app usage. Accurate location is necessary when the user is driving around a big city looking for a parking space. Unfortunately, when it comes to the vast majority of modern devices, accurate location is not something that the user can be totally sure of.

GNSS chip that can compute location with an accuracy of up to a few decimetres. Until now, mobile location-based applications have been powered by single frequency GNSS receivers whose location accuracy is limited to a few meters. However, in recent years GNSS systems have been launching satellites broadcasting signals on new frequencies to open up new possibilities. Specifically, Galileo has the majority of satellites with E1/L1 and E5/L5 frequency capabilities.

Xiaomi has launched the world's first dual-frequency GNSS smartphone, the MI 8. This smartphone represents a breakthrough in GNSS technology as it is the first commercial deployment of Broadcom's revolutionary BCM47755 chip.

Europe to Account for a Significant Market Share

In the coming years, Europe region is expected to see two new GNSS (Galileo and BeiDou), and two RNSS (QZSS and NavIC), reach full operational capability. In parallel, the modernization of existing GNSS (GPS and GLONASS) is also well underway.

region is expected to see two new GNSS (Galileo and BeiDou), and two RNSS (QZSS and NavIC), reach full operational capability. In parallel, the modernization of existing GNSS (GPS and GLONASS) is also well underway. A very clear trend identified was widespread support for multiple constellations, which is confirmed here as the baseline for the current new receivers. The most important new trend identified is the rapid adoption of multiple frequencies (almost 10 percentage points more in the last two years) including for consumer devices.

New signals and capabilities require not only to be implemented on satellites but also to be monitored and controlled by the GNSS ground segment. Whilst Galileo and BeiDou are in their first generation, both GPS and GLONASS are modernizing their control segments.

Competitive Landscape



The GNSS chip market consists of several players. In terms of market share, none of the players dominate the market. The companies are investing heavily in Research and Development in order to gain product differentiation. Recent market developments:



January 2019 - Allystar Technology Co. Ltd. has launched a multi-band, multi-GNSS system on a chip, the HD8040 series, to help portable devices save size and weight. The HD8040 offered in wafer-level chip-scale packaging (WLCSP).

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 High Penetration of Consumer Electronic and IoT Devices

4.3.2 Increasing Demand for Accurate Real-time Data

4.3.3 Increasing Demand for High-Speed Internet and Network Coverage, Such as 4G/5G Enabled Devices

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Inability of GNSS to Offer Accurate Underground, Underwater, and Indoor Navigation

4.4.2 High Power Consumption

4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Device Type

5.1.1 Smartphones & Tablets

5.1.2 Personal Navigation Devices

5.1.3 In-Vehicle Systems

5.2 By End-User Industry

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Aerospace & Defense

5.2.3 Maritime

5.2.4 Rail

5.2.5 Agriculture

5.2.6 Other End-User Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

6.1.2 Mediatek Inc.

6.1.3 STMicroelectronics N.V.

6.1.4 Broadcom Corporation

6.1.5 Intel Corporation

6.1.6 U-blox Holdings AG

6.1.7 Navika Electronics

6.1.8 Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.

6.1.9 Skyworks Solutions Inc.

6.1.10 Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.

6.1.11 Hemisphere GNSS



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



