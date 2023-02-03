Global GNSS Chips Strategic Markets Report 2023: Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2030 - Increase in Satellite Navigation Networks Provide Significant Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GNSS Chips - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global GNSS Chips Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2030



The global market for GNSS Chips estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Smartphones, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Tablets segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR



The GNSS Chips market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



What`s New?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 224 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

What is GNSS and its Applications?

GNSS Market Set to Exhibit Burgeoning Growth

Market Outlook

GNSS Chips - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 43 Featured)

Broadcom Ltd.

Eagle UAV Services

Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.

Hemisphere GNSS, Inc.

Intel Corporation

MediaTek, Inc.

Misfit, Inc.

Navika Electronics

Qualcomm, Inc.

Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

u-blox Holding AG

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Strong Demand for Real-time Data Propels the GNSS Market

Advent of 5G Cellular Technology and the Increase in Satellite Navigation Networks Provide Significant Growth Opportunities

Strong Demand for Consumer Electronic Products - A Key Demand Driver

Dual-frequency GNSS Chips for Smartphones - A Major Breakthrough for the Smartphone Industry

FCC Waiver Enabling US Smartphone Users to Access Galileo Signals Present Increased Market Opportunity

MM GNSS Chipsets Offering Power Saving to IOT Applications Bode Well for GNSS Chip Market Expansion

Speed and Simplicity Advantages Propel the Use of GNSS in Construction

Not Just Positioning and Navigation, GNSS Offers Much More to Motor Vehicles

In-vehicle Systems - The Largest Segment for GNSS use in Automotive Applications

World's First Multi-Band GNSS Receiver Launched for Autonomous Vehicles

Location-based Services: The Largest Application Market for GNSS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yjx2cy-chips?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets