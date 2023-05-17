Global Governance, Risk and Compliance Platform Market Report 2023: Rapid Commercialization Drives Growth

17 May, 2023, 18:30 ET
The global governance, risk and compliance platform market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11.1% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- BWise BV
- EMC Corporation
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc
- IBM Corp
- Microsoft Corporation
- Newport Consulting Group, LLC
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute Inc
- Thomson Reuters Corporation
This report on global governance, risk and compliance platform market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global governance, risk and compliance platform market by segmenting the market based on deployment model, solution, component, service, end user, industry vertical and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the governance, risk and compliance platform market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Significant growth in the digital data
- Rapid commercialization
Market Challenges
- High cost
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Deployment Model
- On-Premises
- Cloud
by Solution
- Audit Management
- Risk Management
- Policy Management
- Compliance Management
- Others
by Component
- Software
- Services
by Business Function
- Integration
- Consulting
- Support
by End User
- Small Enterprise
- Medium Enterprise
- Large Enterprise
by Industry Vertical
- BFSI
- Construction and Engineering
- Energy and Utilities
- Government
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- Telecom and IT
- Transportation and Logistics
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
