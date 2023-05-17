Global Governance, Risk and Compliance Platform Market Report 2023: Rapid Commercialization Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Governance, Risk and Compliance Platform Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global governance, risk and compliance platform market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11.1% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

BWise BV

EMC Corporation

Fidelity National Information Services Inc

IBM Corp

Microsoft Corporation

Newport Consulting Group, LLC

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc

Thomson Reuters Corporation

This report on global governance, risk and compliance platform market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global governance, risk and compliance platform market by segmenting the market based on deployment model, solution, component, service, end user, industry vertical and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the governance, risk and compliance platform market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Significant growth in the digital data

Rapid commercialization

Market Challenges

High cost

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Deployment Model

On-Premises

Cloud

by Solution

Audit Management

Risk Management

Policy Management

Compliance Management

Others

by Component

Software

Services

by Business Function

Integration

Consulting

Support

by End User

Small Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

by Industry Vertical

BFSI

Construction and Engineering

Energy and Utilities

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

Telecom and IT

Transportation and Logistics

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

Rest of Middle East & Africa

