Global Granola Bars Market 2021-2025: Market is Poised to Grow by $2.32 Billion
Mar 30, 2021, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Granola Bars Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The granola bars market is poised to grow by $ 2.32 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the multiple health benefits of granola and convenience of consuming granola bars on-the-go. In addition,
The report on granola bars market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The granola bars market analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes.
This study identifies the increasing demand for gluten-free granola bars as one of the prime reasons driving the granola bars market growth during the next few years.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading granola bars market vendors that include Clif Bar & Co., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Mars Inc., McKee Foods, Mondelez International Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Question Nutrition, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and The Hershey Co..
Also, the granola bars market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers.
The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Conventional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Organic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Clif Bar & Co.
- General Mills Inc.
- Kellogg Co.
- Mars Inc.
- McKee Foods
- Mondelez International Inc.
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Question Nutrition
- The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
- The Hershey Co.
Appendix
