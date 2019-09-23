Global Graph Database Market Forecast to 2024: Adoption of AI-Based Graph Database Tools and Services to Drive the Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Graph Database Market by Type (RDF and Property Graph), Application (Recommendation Engines, Fraud Detection, Risk and Compliance Management), Component (Tools and Services), Deployment Mode, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Graph Database Market Size to Grow from USD 1.0 Billion in 2019 to USD 2.9 Billion by 2024 and is set to grow at a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period

The major growth factors of the graph database market include excellent real-time big data mining with visualizations of results, growing demand for systems' capability of processing low latency queries, and the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based graph database tools and services.



North America is expected to account for the largest market size, owing to the early adoption of graph database tools as well as prominent initiatives taken by industry players in the form of partnerships with different technology players to offer rapid analytics and data processing solutions. The major presence of graph database vendors, as well as the widespread awareness about these solutions, would continue to help the region sustain its largest market size during the forecast period.



The report segments the global graph database market by component (tools and services), application, type, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region.



The graph database market by industry vertical is divided into BFSI, retail, and eCommerce, telecom and Information Technology (IT), healthcare and life sciences, government and public sector, manufacturing, energy and utilities, others ( media and entertainment, education and research, travel and hospitality, and real estate) categories.



The component segment comprises solution and services. The services segment is divided into managed services and professional services (support and maintenance services, consulting services, and deployment and integration services).



The graph database market by deployment mode is segmented into cloud and on-premises. On the basis of organization size, the graph database market is divided into large enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).



The graph database market by application is segmented into customer analytics, risk and compliance management, recommendation engines, fraud detection, supply chain management and others (operation management and asset management).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Graph Database Market

4.2 Market Top 3 Applications



5 Graph Database Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Excellent Real-Time Big Data Mining With Visualization of Results to Drive the Market

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Systems That Can Process Low-Latency Queries

5.2.1.3 Adoption of Ai-Based Graph Database Tools and Services to Drive the Market

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Standardization and Programming Ease

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Need to Identify Complex Patterns at Maximum Scale Gaining Traction

5.2.3.2 Rapid Use of Virtualization for Big Data Analytics

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Technical Expertise

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Use Cases

5.4 Regulatory Implications

5.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.4.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996

5.4.3 Basel Committee on Banking Supervision 239 Compliance

5.4.4 Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002



6 Graph Database Market By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Resource Description Framework

6.2.1 Demand for Intelligent Data Management Solutions to Drive the Growth of RDF in the Market

6.3 Property Graph

6.3.1 Increasing Demand to Find Relationships Among Numerous Entities to Boost the Property Graph Segment Growth



7 Graph Database Market By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Tools

7.2.1 Demand to Harness Precise and In-Depth Data Connections to Drive the Adoption of Graph Database Tools

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Managed Services

7.3.1.1 Increasing Need for Monitoring and Maintaining Tool Operations and Reducing Overhead Costs to Drive the Growth of Managed Services in the Market

7.3.2 Professional Services

7.3.2.1 Consulting Services

7.3.2.1.1 Technicalities Involved in Implementing Graph Database Tools and Services to Boost the Growth of Consulting Services

7.3.2.2 Deployment and Integration Services

7.3.2.2.1 Growing Need to Overcome System-Related Issues Effectively to Drive Deployment and Integration Services

7.3.2.3 Support and Maintenance Services

7.3.2.3.1 Growing Deployment of Graph Database Software to Drive the Demand for Support and Maintenance Services



8 Graph Database Market By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Customer Analytics

8.2.1 Growing Demand to Understand Customer Buying Behavior for Key Business Decisions to Drive the Graph Database Market

8.3 Risk and Compliance Management

8.3.1 Demand to Secure Customers' Data and Meet Stringent Regulatory Compliance to Pave the Way for the Adoption of Graph Database

8.4 Recommendation Engines

8.4.1 Increasing Need to Provide Efficient, Accurate, and Personalized Services to Retain the Customers and Enhance Their Shopping Experience

8.5 Fraud Detection

8.5.1 Growing Focus on Mitigating Risks and Reducing Loss to Drive the Adoption of Graph Database Tools and Services

8.6 Supply Chain Management

8.6.1 Demand to Track Inventory Levels and Shipments to Fuel the Growth of Graph Database Tools and Services in Supply Chain Management

8.7 Others



9 Graph Database Market By Deployment Mode

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cloud

9.2.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Scalability of Cloud Deployment to Boost Its Growth

9.3 On-Premises

9.3.1 Data-Sensitive Organizations Preferring the On-Premises Deployment Mode for Graph Database Tools



10 Graph Database Market By Organization Size

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

10.2.1 Availability of Viable Cloud-Based, Cost-Effective Solutions to Drive the Adoption of Graph Database in Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

10.3 Large Enterprises

10.3.1 Growing Demand to Analyze Voluminous Business Data to Drive the Adoption of Graph Database in Large Enterprises



11 Graph Database Market By Industry Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

11.2.1 Growing Focus on Financial Standards and Compliance With Regulations to Drive the Market in the BFSI Industry Vertical

11.3 Telecom and It

11.3.1 Increasing Demand to Provide Improved Services for A Growing Customer Base to Boost the Adoption of the Market in the Telecom and It Industry Vertical

11.4 Retail and eCommerce

11.4.1 Growing Demand to Identify Customer Behavior in Real Time to Fuel the Growth of the Market in the Retail and eCommerce Industry Vertical

11.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

11.5.1 Growing Demand to Achieve Better Patient Experience and Personalized Treatment in Real Time to Fuel the Growth of the Graph Database Market in the Healthcare and Life Sciences Industry Vertical

11.6 Manufacturing

11.6.1 Growing Need to Extend the Lifespan of Factory Equipment and Reduce the Risk of Production Delays to Fuel the Growth of the Graph Database Application in the Manufacturing Industry Vertical

11.7 Government and Public Sector

11.7.1 Growing Demand for Enhanced Data Security and Advanced Intelligence to Drive the Market in Government and Public Sector

11.8 Transportation and Logistics

11.8.1 Increasing Need to Gain Complete and Real-Time Visibility Into Operations to Minimize Risks Driving the Market in the Transportation and Logistics Industry Vertical

11.9 Others



12 Graph Database Market By Region



Companies Mentioned



ArangoDB

AWS

Bitnine

Blazegraph

Cambridge Semantics

Cray

DataStax

Fluree

Franz

IBM

MarkLogic

Memgraph

Microsoft

Neo4j

Objectivity

Ontotext

OpenLink Software

Oracle

OrientDB

Stardog

Teradata

TIBCO

TigerGraph

