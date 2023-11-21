Global Graph Technology Market Report 2023-2030 with Competitive Analysis of Oracle, IBM, Neo4j, Stardog, AWS, Microsoft, ArangoDB, TigerGraph, Progress Software, and DataStax

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Graph Technology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Graph Type, By Database Type, By Analysis Model, By Deployment, By Application, By Industry, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global graph technology market size is anticipated to reach USD 15.80 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.0% from 2023 to 2030

The maturation of the graph technology ecosystem is a key factor influencing its growth trajectory. The development of robust query languages, visualization tools, and integration capabilities has streamlined the effective utilization of graph databases for businesses.

As more organizations grasp the advantages of graph technology in addressing intricate data challenges, the market is poised to sustain its strong growth momentum. Additionally, as the range of applications for graph technology expands beyond conventional domains into areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cybersecurity, its growth potential becomes even more promising.

This diversification of use cases, coupled with ongoing innovations in graph database technologies, is set to propel the market forward, solidifying graph technology as an indispensable asset for organizations grappling with the intricacies of modern data management and analysis.

The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the critical importance of optimizing supply chain networks, with graph databases proving invaluable in identifying vulnerabilities and enhancing resilience. Graph technology also played a pivotal role in tasks like vaccine distribution, drug discovery, and cybersecurity, showcasing its adaptability in rapidly changing and critical scenarios.

Furthermore, the pandemic emphasized the need for secure and controlled data collaboration, highlighting graph databases' capability to facilitate data sharing while upholding privacy and security standards.

Consequently, the pandemic has accelerated the adoption of graph technology, underlining its effectiveness in managing complex data challenges and fostering resilience during crises. This positive impact is anticipated to endure as organizations increasingly recognize its versatility and dependability.

Graph Technology Market Report Highlights

Based on component, the software segment dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of more than 69.0%. Software-based graph databases can be easily integrated into existing tech stacks and applications, allowing businesses to leverage the power of graphs without the need for a complete system overhaul

In terms of database type, the relational (SQL) segment dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of more than 78.0%. The market has emerged as a specialized solution tailored for cases where relationships are at the core of data management and analysis. This emergence has led to an inertia where organizations often default to SQL databases for various data needs

The property graph segment dominated the market in 2022with the largest revenue share of over 41.0%. Property graph databases are well-supported by a growing ecosystem of tools, libraries, and community contributions, which enhances their appeal

The path analysis segment dominated the market in 2022with a revenue share of over 31.0%. Path analysis allows organizations to uncover hidden connections, identify patterns, and extract actionable intelligence from their data

The on-premise segment dominated the market in 2022with the largest revenue share over 58.0%. On-premise deployments have often been favored by organizations with stringent compliance requirements, as they can maintain strict data governance and control within their physical infrastructure

The data management & analysis segment dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of over 25.0%. As data continues to grow in volume and complexity, the need for advanced analytics and real-time processing has surged, further underscoring the relevance of graph technology

The IT & telecom segment dominated the market in 2022 with a global revenue share of over 19.0%. The IT & telecom industry has been at the forefront of adopting innovative technologies, making it an early adopter of graph databases to stay competitive and meet the increasing demands for real-time data processing and analytics

The North America dominated the market in 2022with a revenue share of more than 28.0%. The region has a robust investment landscape, with venture capital firms actively supporting graph technology startups. Moreover, the presence of major graph technology vendors and a large pool of skilled professionals has created a conducive environment for growth

Company Profiles

Oracle Corporation

IBM

Neo4j, Inc.

Stardog

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Microsoft

ArangoDB, Inc.

TigerGraph

Progress Software Corporation (MarkLogic)

DataStax

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Impact Analysis

3.3.1.1. The increasing complexity of data

3.3.1.2. The explosive growth of IoT

3.3.2. Market Challenge Impact Analysis

3.3.2.1. The relatively steep learning curve associated with graph databases and their query languages

3.3.3. Market Opportunity Impact Analysis

3.3.3.1. The potential to transform industries beyond the tech sector by enabling data-driven decision-making and process optimization

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Graph Technology Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Component Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.2. Graph Technology Market Estimates & Forecast, By Component

4.2.1. Solution

4.2.2. Services



Chapter 5. Graph Technology Market: Database Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Database Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Graph Technology Market Estimates & Forecast, By Database Type

5.2.1. Relational (SQL)

5.2.2. Non-relational (No SQL)



Chapter 6. Graph Technology Market: Graph Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Graph Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Graph Technology Market Estimates & Forecast, By Graph Type

6.2.1. Property Graph

6.2.2. Resource Description Framework (RDF)

6.2.3. Hypergraph



Chapter 7. Graph Technology Market: Analysis Model Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Analysis Model Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

7.2. Graph Technology Market Estimates & Forecast, By Analysis Model

7.2.1. Path Analysis

7.2.2. Connectivity Analysis

7.2.3. Community Analysis

7.2.4. Centrality Analysis



Chapter 8. Graph Technology Market: Deployment Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Deployment Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

8.2. Graph Technology Market Estimates & Forecast, By Deployment

8.2.1. Cloud

8.2.2. On-premise



Chapter 9. Graph Technology Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

9.2. Graph Technology Market Estimates & Forecast, By Application

9.2.1. Fraud Detection

9.2.2. Data Management & Analysis

9.2.3. Customer Analysis

9.2.4. Identity & Access Management

9.2.5. Compliance & Risk

9.2.6. Others



Chapter 10. Graph Technology Market: Industry Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. Industry Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

10.2. Graph Technology Market Estimates & Forecast, By Industry

10.2.1. BFSI

10.2.2. Retail & E-commerce

10.2.3. IT & Telecom

10.2.4. Healthcare & Life Science

10.2.5. Government & Public Sector

10.2.6. Media & Entertainment

10.2.7. Supply Chain & Logistics

10.2.8. Others



Chapter 11. Graph Technology Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

11.1. Graph Technology Market: Regional Outlook



Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Company Categorization

12.2. Participant's Overview

12.3. Financial Performance

12.4. Product Benchmarking

12.5. Company Market Positioning

12.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

12.7. Company Heat Map Analysis

12.8. Strategy Mapping

12.8.1. Expansion

12.8.2. Collaborations

12.8.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

12.8.4. New Product Launches

12.8.5. Partnerships

