Global Graphene and 2D Materials Markets 2021-2031: Future Product Development in Flexible Electronics, Smart Textiles, Biosensors, Drug Delivery, Water Filtration, Supercapacitors

The Global Market for Graphene 2021-2031 is the most comprehensive and up-to-date report on graphene currently available, by the world's leading market authority on graphene.



The market for graphene has grown hugely in the past decade, with numerous products now on the market and more to come as graphene producers record steadily increasing revenues and OEMs witnessing significant returns in clothing, sportswear, footwear, tires, batteries etc. Graphene is attracting increasing attention from investors, researchers and industrial players due to exceptional mechanical, electronic, and thermal properties.



Graphene is available in multi-ton quantities from many producers and has been identified by many industry sectors as a key materials that will drive future product development in flexible electronics, smart textiles, biosensors, drug delivery, water filtration, supercapacitors and more.

Profiling 286 companies, the report provides key information for investors and executives to enable them to understand and take advantage of the opportunities provided by graphene (other 2D materials are also covered).

The Global Market for Graphene 2021-2031 contains:

Unique market assessment tools to assess the viability of graphene, by market, and application.

Tabular data on current graphene products.

Market assessment of other 2D materials.

Assessment of graphene by market including applications, key benefits, market megatrends, market drivers for graphene, technology drawbacks, competing materials, potential consumption of graphene to 2031 and main players.

Graphical depictions of graphene applications by market.

In depth-assessment of graphene producer and distributor pricing in 2020.

Global market for graphene in tons, by sector, historical and forecast to 2031. Global graphene market size split by market in 2019 and for each application to 2030.

Full list of technology collaborations, strategic partnerships, and M&As in the global graphene market including collaboration dates.

In-depth profiles of 280 graphene producers and application/product developers including products, production capacities, manufacturing methods, collaborations, licensing, customers and target markets. Companies profiled include Directa Plus, Global Graphene Group, ZEN Graphene Solutions, HP1 Technologies Ltd, GrapheneCA, Saint Jean Carbon, SafeLi LLC, Versarien, Talga Resources, Archer Materials, Haydale Graphene, Paragraf, Graphenea and many more.

List of ex-graphene producers.

Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and demand.

Market impact of COVID-19 crisis on the graphene market, by end user industry.

Market overview of industry developments in 2020.

Analysis of 2D materials market including Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs), hexagonal boron-nitride (BNNS), transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDC), Mxenes, Borophene, Phosphorene, Graphitic carbon nitride, Germanene, Graphyne, graphane, Rhenium disulfide (ReS2) and diselenide (ReSe2), silicene, Stanene/tinene, Tungsten diselenide, Antimonene, diamene and indium selenide.

Additional content from the previous edition includes:

Review of market in 2020.

Outlook for market in 2021.

Expanded graphene quantum dots chapter.

SWOT analysis.

Industry supply chain analysis.

Assessment of key global players.

Analysis of market in China .

. Analysis of audio equipment and sporting goods market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Why graphene?

1.1.1 Exceptional properties

1.1.2 Commercial opportunities

1.1.3 Collaboration key?

1.2 The market in 2019

1.3 The market in 2020

1.4 The market in 2021

1.5 Future global market outlook

1.6 Graphene producers and production capacities

1.7 Global graphene demand, 2018-2031, tons

1.7.1 Market segmentation, historical and forecast to 2031

1.8 Graphene market by region

1.8.1 Asia-Pacific

1.8.1.1 China

1.8.1.2 Main graphene producers in Asia-Pacific

1.8.2 North America

1.8.2.1 Main graphene producers in North America

1.8.3 Europe

1.8.3.1 Main graphene producers in Europe

1.9 List of commercialized graphene products

1.10 Graphene investments

1.11 Industrial collaborations and licence agreements

1.12 Graphene market challenges

1.13 Market impact from COVID-19 pandemic



2 OVERVIEW OF GRAPHENE

2.1 History

2.2 Types of graphene

2.3 Properties



3 GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOTS

3.1 Composition

3.2 Comparison to quantum dots

3.3 Properties

3.4 Synthesis

3.4.1 Top-down method

3.4.2 Bottom-up method

3.4.3 Comparison of synthesis methods

3.5 Applications

3.6 Markets

3.6.1 Electronics and photonics

3.6.2 Energy storage and conversion

3.6.3 Sensors

3.6.4 Biomedicine and life sciences

3.6.5 Anti-counterfeiting

3.7 Challenges

3.8 Technology readiness level (TRL)

3.9 Production of graphene quantum dots

3.9.1 Current and projected revenues

3.9.2 Pricing



4 GRAPHENE PRODUCTION

4.1 Quality

4.2 Assessment of graphene production methods



5 REGULATIONS

5.1 Environmental, health and safety regulation

5.1.1 Europe

5.1.2 United States

5.1.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2 Workplace exposure



6 GRAPHENE PATENTS AND PUBLICATIONS



7 GRAPHENE PRODUCTION

7.1 Commercial production capacities

7.2 Graphene oxide and reduced Graphene Oxide production capacities

7.2.1 By producer

7.2.2 By region

7.3 Graphene nanoplatelets production capacities

7.3.1 By producer

7.3.2 Production capacity by region

7.4 CVD graphene film

7.4.1 By producer

7.5 Graphene production issues and challenges

7.5.1 Oversupply

7.5.2 Quality

7.5.3 Large-volume markets

7.5.4 Commoditisation

7.5.5 Industrial end-user perspective



8 GRAPHENE INDUSTRY SUPPLY CHAIN



9 SWOT ANALYSIS



10 GRAPHENE PRICING

10.1 Pristine graphene flakes pricing/CVD graphene

10.2 Few-Layer graphene pricing

10.3 Graphene nanoplatelets pricing

10.4 Graphene oxide (GO) and reduced Graphene Oxide (rGO) pricing

10.5 Graphene quantum dots pricing

10.6 Multilayer graphene (MLG) pricing

10.7 Graphene ink



11 MARKETS FOR GRAPHENE

11.1 GRAPHENE IN 3D PRINTING

11.1.1 Market overview

11.1.2 Market prospects

11.1.3 Market assessment

11.1.4 Applications map

11.1.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

11.1.6 Product developers

11.2 Graphene In Adhesives

11.3 Graphene In Automotive

11.4 Graphene In Batteries

11.5 Graphene In Composites

11.6 Graphene In Conductive Inks

11.7 Graphene In Construction Materials

11.8 Graphene In Electronics

11.8.1 Wearable Electronics And Displays

11.8.2 Graphene In Transistors And Integrated Circuits

11.8.3 Graphene In Memory Devices

11.9 Graphene In Filtration

11.10 Graphene In Fuel Cells

11.11 Graphene In Life Sciences And Medicine

11.11.1 Market overview

11.11.2 Market prospects

11.11.2.1 Drug delivery

11.11.2.2 Imaging and diagnostics

11.11.2.3 Implants

11.11.2.4 Medical biosensors

11.11.2.5 Woundcare

11.11.2.6 Medical wearables

11.11.3 Market assessment

11.11.4 Applications map

11.11.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

11.11.6 Product developers

11.12 Graphene In Lighting

11.13 Graphene In Lubricants

11.14 Graphene In Oil And Gas

11.15 Graphene In Paints And Coatings

11.16 Graphene In Photonics

11.17 Graphene In Photovoltaics

11.18 Graphene In Rubber And Tires

11.19 Graphene In Sensors

11.20 Graphene In Smart Textiles And Apparel

11.21 Graphene In Supercapacitors

11.22 OTHER MARKETS

11.22.1 Audio equipment

11.22.2 Sporting goods and apparel



12 GRAPHENE PRODUCER ASSESSMENT



13 GRAPHENE COMPANY PROFILES-PRODUCERS AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS



14 APPLICATIONS ANALYSIS



15 GRAPHENE EX-PRODUCERS AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS



16 OTHER 2-D MATERIALS

16.1 BORON NITRIDE NANOTUBES (BNNT)

16.1.1 Properties

16.1.2 Applications

16.1.3 Production

16.2 HEXAGONAL BORON-NITRIDE (BNNS)

16.2.1 Properties

16.2.2 Applications

16.2.2.1 Electronics

16.2.2.2 Fuel cells

16.2.2.3 Adsorbents

16.2.2.4 Photodetectors

16.2.2.5 Textiles

16.2.2.6 Biomedical

16.3 TRANSITION METAL DICHALCOGENIDES (TMDCs)

16.3.1 Properties

16.3.2 Applications

16.3.2.1 Electronics

16.3.2.2 Photovoltaics

16.3.2.3 Piezoelectrics

16.3.2.4 Sensors

16.3.2.5 Filtration

16.3.2.6 Batteries

16.3.2.7 Fiber lasers

16.4 BOROPHENE

16.5 PHOSPHORENE

16.5.1 Properties

16.5.1.1 Fabrication methods

16.5.1.2 Challenges for the use of phosphorene in devices

16.5.2 Applications

16.5.2.1 Electronics

16.5.2.2 Batteries

16.5.2.3 Photodetectors

16.5.2.4 Sensors

16.6 GRAPHITIC CARBON NITRIDE (g-C3N4)

16.6.1 Properties

16.6.2 Synthesis

16.6.3 C2N

16.6.4 Applications

16.6.4.1 Electronics

16.6.4.2 Filtration membranes

16.6.4.3 Photocatalysts

16.6.4.4 Batteries (LIBs)

16.6.4.5 Sensors

16.7 GERMANENE

16.8 GRAPHDIYNE

16.8.1 Properties

16.8.2 Applications

16.8.2.1 Electronics

16.8.2.2 Batteries

16.8.2.3 Separation membranes

16.8.2.4 Water filtration

16.8.2.5 Photocatalysts

16.8.2.6 Photovoltaics

16.9 Graphane

16.10 Rhenium Disulfide (Res2) And Diselenide (Rese2)

16.11 Silicene

16.12 Stanene/Tinene

16.13 Tungsten Diselenide

16.14 Antimonene

16.15 Diamene

16.16 Indium Selenide

16.17 Comparative Analysis Of Graphene And Other 2D Materials



17 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

17.1 Market opportunity analysis

17.2 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)

17.3 Properties of nanomaterials



18 REFERENCES

